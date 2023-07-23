Newcastle vs Aston Villa: Live stream, Score updates and How to Watch Premier League Summer Series Match
 (Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images)

Emery on further signings:

"At the beginning we were trying to add different players to our squad, a centre-back, midfielder and a striker, winger. Some players as well will be leaving and at the end of the transfer window in August we are going to be ready for something that can improve our team, and players can leave as well."

When asked if Villa are in the market for another forward, he added: "Now we are very happy because the squad I think has good balance but we must be ready in the transfer market if there is something which we can add and can be one objective for us.

"We are expecting for players to leave, but now the important thing is to build the squad as a small family and start strong our structure. The first 10 months I was here with the players and the club, it’s now better and we can be excited."

 

Unai Emery press conference recap

Yesterday, Aston Villa completed the signing of French winger Mousa Diaby for a club-record £52M fee.

Diaby, 24, is Villa's third signing of the summer after Pau Torres and Youri Tielemans.

When asked if he was happy to get the deal over the line, Emery said: “Of course, last year we were very happy with the work we did, and now, this year we have to add some different goals and some different players.

"For us, Moussa Diaby is a player that we were following and he is helping us try to improve our level playing in the attacking third. Sometimes he plays right, sometimes he plays as a number 10, sometimes as a left winger.

(Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images
He added: “We are very excited and we are very happy with him and really, we need to build our structure again and Moussa is giving us another step.

He is a winger or striker and his best power is his capacity to attack, dribble and run in behind, and he has experience in Europe.

He is young, I think the qualities he is going to give us and playing in different positions is going to give us more power.”

 

 

Saint-Maximin to complete his transfer to Al Ahli

 

Howe on further transfers:

When asked if any further incomings are close, Howe said: "Not currently. We are still actively looking for players but nothing is close at the moment."

"It's moving parts all the time. I'm very pleased with Sandro Tonali, he's been excellent in training and did well at Rangers.

"There will always be frustrating days at times then more positive news later, it's never a simple process. But as I said after Gateshead, we are looking for more."

Eddie Howe press conference recap

Eddie Howe denied that Allan Saint-Maximin's imminent move to Al Ahli is a strategic transfer to help ease Financial Fair Play.

Premier League clubs have reportedly voiced their concerns over the deal, claiming that due to the dual ownership of PIF, the fee is inflated.

Howe said: "We are governed by the same rules that every other Premier League club is - we will, I’m sure, fit every criteria needed to make sure the deal is above aboard.

"It will be no different to any other club selling a player that they have. We have a value on his head and that value was met. I’m sure it will satisfy the Premier League rules, whoever looks at that deal."

(Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images)
He added: "I don't think it [the Saudi Pro League] has directly impacted us until this moment with Allan. 

"Before then we were looking from afar and were seeing a lot of very good players moving to a new league. 

"It's an interesting dynamic that we haven't had for a long time. 

"Allan's deal brings us into play and we become involved in that but it will be no different from any other club signing a player that we have. We have a value on his head and that value was met."

 

A late arrival into the camp

 

ICYMI: Harvey Barnes signs for Newcastle

Newcastle have signed Leicester winger Harvey Barnes for a fee in the region of £38M.

The 25-year-old has signed a five-year contract and could make his debut tonight after joining up with the squad earlier today.

Speaking in his first interview with the club, Barnes said: "I'm delighted. It's an amazing club and for me it's a massive opportunity to come and be involved in a successful team that's doing exciting things, so I'm absolutely buzzing to be here. 

"I think it's an attacker's dream to come into a team like this; it's high paced, it's physically demanding, but you can see the rewards of that with the chances and the goals scored, so I think I'll certainly suit the style."

 Eddie Howe added: "Harvey is an exciting talent who I have admired for a long time so I'm delighted to welcome him to Newcastle United. 

"He is strong, quick and very good technically, and he showed last season in particular that he has an eye for goal from wide positions. 

"He will add a different element to our play and we look forward to working with him as we prepare for the season ahead."

(Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images)
Tune in here for Newcastle vs Aston Villa!

Do not miss a detail of Newcastle vs Aston Villa live updates and commentary from VAVEL.
(Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)
What time does the game kick-off around the world?

India: 4:30AM

South Africa: 1 AM

Australia: 9 AM

 

What time does the game kick-off?

Kick-off is scheduled for 7pm local time on Sunday, which is 12am in the UK.

The game will be available to watch live on NUFC TV and Villa TV.

Newcastle vs Villa prediction

VAVEL predicts 2-1 Newcastle

Harvey Barnes to come off the bench and score on his debut.

Recent games between Newcastle and Villa

The last five games between the two:

Villa 3-0 Newcastle

Newcastle 4-0 Villa

Newcastle 1-0 Villa

Villa 2-0 Newcastle

Newcastle 1-1 Villa

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
Key player for Villa: Phillipe Coutinho

The next few months could be make or break for Philippe Coutinho amid uncertainty over his long-term future.

Al Ettifaq manager Steven Gerrard is reportedly keen on bringing the Brazilian to Saudi Arabia, with the two previously working together at Villa and Liverpool.

He may have had his injury struggles, but when he is fit and firing his quality is undeniable.

"Of course, he is very important," Emery stated to VAVEL during his press conference.

On his day he is unplayable - he just needs to stay fit.

(Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)
Key player for Newcastle: Sandro Tonali

Few players get labelled as the next Pirlo. But Tonali's qualities are evocative of the Italian maestro.

A cerebral midfielder, he makes up for his lack of physicality in how he dictates the play.

Eddie Howe describes him as an "exceptional talent" and will be hoping that the 23-year-old will take his side to the next level.

After a bright display against Rangers, Tonali is in line for another start against Villa.

 

Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images
Villa team news and predicted XI

Villa will be without England under-21 Euro's winner Jacob Ramsey after suffering an ankle injury against Portugal.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, manager Emery confirmed he will miss all of August but he could return after the international break in September.

Photo by Alex Caparros - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images
Predicted XI: Martinez; Cash, Carlos, Mings, Digne; Kamara, Tielemans; McGinn, Coutinho, Buendia, Watkins

 

Newcastle team news and predicted XI

Jacob Murphy could return to the squad after sustaining a shoulder injury.

Goalkeeper Nick Pope has travelled but will not feature as he recovers from a wrist issue.

Jamal Lascelles is also a doubt.

Emil Krafth (ACL) and Joe Willock (thigh) are not in contention.

There will be no Saint-Maximin as he nears a move to Al Ahli. According to reports, Harvey Barnes will be in the squad after he completed his signing earlier today.
(Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images)
Predicted XI: Dubravka; Trippier, Burn, Botman, Targett; Anderson, Longstaff, Tonali; Almiron, Isak, Gordon

 

Who is the referee and his assistants?

Lukasz Szpala is the referee.

Adam Wienckowski and Ian McKay are his assistants.

Jeremy Scheer is the fourth official.

 

The match will be played at Lincoln Financial Field

Newcastle vs Aston Villa will take place at Lincoln Financial Field, in Philadelphia. It boasts a capacity of 67, 594.

It is the home of the Philadelphia Eagles, who play in the NFL.

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images for Premier League)
