Newcastle vs Aston Villa: Live stream, Score updates and How to Watch Premier League Summer Series Match

Emery on further signings:
Unai Emery press conference recap
Diaby, 24, is Villa's third signing of the summer after Pau Torres and Youri Tielemans.
When asked if he was happy to get the deal over the line, Emery said: “Of course, last year we were very happy with the work we did, and now, this year we have to add some different goals and some different players.
"For us, Moussa Diaby is a player that we were following and he is helping us try to improve our level playing in the attacking third. Sometimes he plays right, sometimes he plays as a number 10, sometimes as a left winger.
He added: “We are very excited and we are very happy with him and really, we need to build our structure again and Moussa is giving us another step.
He is a winger or striker and his best power is his capacity to attack, dribble and run in behind, and he has experience in Europe.
He is young, I think the qualities he is going to give us and playing in different positions is going to give us more power.”
Saint-Maximin to complete his transfer to Al Ahli
Howe on further transfers:
"It's moving parts all the time. I'm very pleased with Sandro Tonali, he's been excellent in training and did well at Rangers.
"There will always be frustrating days at times then more positive news later, it's never a simple process. But as I said after Gateshead, we are looking for more."
Eddie Howe press conference recap
Premier League clubs have reportedly voiced their concerns over the deal, claiming that due to the dual ownership of PIF, the fee is inflated.
Howe said: "We are governed by the same rules that every other Premier League club is - we will, I’m sure, fit every criteria needed to make sure the deal is above aboard.
"It will be no different to any other club selling a player that they have. We have a value on his head and that value was met. I’m sure it will satisfy the Premier League rules, whoever looks at that deal."
He added: "I don't think it [the Saudi Pro League] has directly impacted us until this moment with Allan.
"Before then we were looking from afar and were seeing a lot of very good players moving to a new league.
"It's an interesting dynamic that we haven't had for a long time.
"Allan's deal brings us into play and we become involved in that but it will be no different from any other club signing a player that we have. We have a value on his head and that value was met."
A late arrival into the camp
ICYMI: Harvey Barnes signs for Newcastle
The 25-year-old has signed a five-year contract and could make his debut tonight after joining up with the squad earlier today.
Speaking in his first interview with the club, Barnes said: "I'm delighted. It's an amazing club and for me it's a massive opportunity to come and be involved in a successful team that's doing exciting things, so I'm absolutely buzzing to be here.
"I think it's an attacker's dream to come into a team like this; it's high paced, it's physically demanding, but you can see the rewards of that with the chances and the goals scored, so I think I'll certainly suit the style."
Eddie Howe added: "Harvey is an exciting talent who I have admired for a long time so I'm delighted to welcome him to Newcastle United.
"He is strong, quick and very good technically, and he showed last season in particular that he has an eye for goal from wide positions.
"He will add a different element to our play and we look forward to working with him as we prepare for the season ahead."
Tune in here for Newcastle vs Aston Villa!
What time does the game kick-off?
Newcastle vs Villa prediction
Harvey Barnes to come off the bench and score on his debut.
Recent games between Newcastle and Villa
Villa 3-0 Newcastle
Newcastle 4-0 Villa
Newcastle 1-0 Villa
Villa 2-0 Newcastle
Newcastle 1-1 Villa
Key player for Villa: Phillipe Coutinho
Al Ettifaq manager Steven Gerrard is reportedly keen on bringing the Brazilian to Saudi Arabia, with the two previously working together at Villa and Liverpool.
He may have had his injury struggles, but when he is fit and firing his quality is undeniable.
"Of course, he is very important," Emery stated to VAVEL during his press conference.
On his day he is unplayable - he just needs to stay fit.
Key player for Newcastle: Sandro Tonali
A cerebral midfielder, he makes up for his lack of physicality in how he dictates the play.
Eddie Howe describes him as an "exceptional talent" and will be hoping that the 23-year-old will take his side to the next level.
After a bright display against Rangers, Tonali is in line for another start against Villa.
Villa team news and predicted XI
Speaking in his pre-match press conference, manager Emery confirmed he will miss all of August but he could return after the international break in September.
Predicted XI: Martinez; Cash, Carlos, Mings, Digne; Kamara, Tielemans; McGinn, Coutinho, Buendia, Watkins
Newcastle team news and predicted XI
Goalkeeper Nick Pope has travelled but will not feature as he recovers from a wrist issue.
Jamal Lascelles is also a doubt.
Emil Krafth (ACL) and Joe Willock (thigh) are not in contention.There will be no Saint-Maximin as he nears a move to Al Ahli. According to reports, Harvey Barnes will be in the squad after he completed his signing earlier today.
Predicted XI: Dubravka; Trippier, Burn, Botman, Targett; Anderson, Longstaff, Tonali; Almiron, Isak, Gordon
Who is the referee and his assistants?
Adam Wienckowski and Ian McKay are his assistants.
Jeremy Scheer is the fourth official.
The match will be played at Lincoln Financial Field
It is the home of the Philadelphia Eagles, who play in the NFL.
Welcome
My name is Tal Habib and I’ll be the host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
When asked if Villa are in the market for another forward, he added: "Now we are very happy because the squad I think has good balance but we must be ready in the transfer market if there is something which we can add and can be one objective for us.
"We are expecting for players to leave, but now the important thing is to build the squad as a small family and start strong our structure. The first 10 months I was here with the players and the club, it’s now better and we can be excited."