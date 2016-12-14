Birmingham City sack manager Gary Rowett

Photo credit: Nathan Stirk/ Getty

Birmingham City have sacked manager Gary Rowett after over two years in the job, despite the club sitting seventh in the Championship.

The timing of the club's decision comes as a surprise after Birmingham's 2-1 win over Ipswich Town last night.

Club statement

Rowett and members of his backroom team including assistant Kevin Summerfield, coaches Kevin Poole, Darren Robinson and Mark Sale have all been relieved of their duties at the club. The decision comes after three new boardroom appointments were made on Monday by Chinese owners Trillion Trophy Asia Limited.

Birmingham beat Ipswich last night in what would be Rowett's last fixture. Photo: Getty/ Jamie McDonald

The club released a statement earlier this afternoon announcing the decision "was not an easy one to make" but admitted the reasoning behind terminating Rowett's contract was taken "with the club's best interests at heart".

Despite the club's hierarchy appealing with supporters to trust the judgments of the board, fans have taken to Twitter to voice their shock and displeasure.

Shock timing

As mentioned, Birmingham City sit seventh in the second tier, just three points off third. Last night's victory against Ipswich means the club have taken nine points from a possible 15.

Considering the size of the club and the funds they have available at their disposal, for the Blues to be sitting just outside the play-offs coming up to Christmas is a fantastic achievement.

However, some reports suggest the new owners were not prepared to let Rowett have control of the transfer budget when the window opens next month.

Potential replacements

Gianfranco Zola has been installed as the clear favourite after just a few hours. The Italian is very short in the betting market and likely to be interested in the vacant post, due to his success in the Championship previously.

Is Zola on his way back to the Championship? Photo: Getty

Sam Allardyce and Nigel Pearson have also been mentioned for the job, alongside Ryan Giggs, however the board are likely to want a manager with experience at Championship level.

The board have promised to find a replacement quickly.