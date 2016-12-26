Huddersfield Town 2-1 Nottingham Forest: Terriers come from behind to punish Forest

Huddersfield Town continued their promotion push with a 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest on Saturday, coming from behind to take all three points.

Hildeberto Periera gave Forest the lead as he scored a superb lob. However, second-half goals from Kasey Palmer and a Michael Mancienne own-goal completed the comeback for Huddersfield at the John Smiths Stadium.

Terriers stunned by bright Forest start

Jack Hobbs was given his first start under Forest manager Philippe Montanier for the tricky looking game at the John Smiths Stadium. Star-striker Britt Assombalonga was also given a place on the bench on his return from injury.

It was a nervy start by the home side as Forest had an early chance to make the breakthrough. Ben Osborn's good work in the middle almost saw Matty Cash through on goal but debutant keeper Joel Coleman smoothered the ball.

Forest had another great chance to take the lead in the 20th minute when Jack Hobbs was inches away from finding the back of the net following a cross from Ben Osborn. Huddersfield had a chance of their own moments later as Van La Parra's curling effort was wide of the mark.

The away side were rewarded for their bright start in the 26th minute as Hilderberto Pereira's lob gave Forest the lead. Nicklas Bendtner's pass found its way through to the Portuguese winger before he showed his strength and class as he finished it off in superb fashion.

Huddersfield responded well to going behind and had several chances to draw level before half-time. Nahki Wells had two long-range efforts which both went well wide of the target. Matty Cash also had to clear the ball off the line as the Forest defence came out of the first-half with a clean sheet intact.

Forest aid second-half comeback

Forest began the second-half in similar fashion to the first as they looked for the crucial second goal. Nicklas Bendtner found himself in space on the left-hand side and his cross was intercepted by Holmes-Dennis to prevent Cash from surely making it 2-0.

Huddersfield got a huge stroke of luck in the 53rd minute as Aaron Mooy's miskicked strike fell perfectly for Kasey Palmer to head home as Forest keeper Vladamir Stojkovic couldn't keep it out. Despite Forest's misfortune, the home side thoroughly deserved to level the scores at 1-1.

Just when Forest didn't think their luck could get any worse, Huddersfield made it 2-0 in the 59th minute. Van La Parra whipped in a cross from the right-hand side and Michael Mancienne was unfortunate as he diverted it into his own net.

Forest responded well to falling behind and had some chances to get themselves back into the game. Osborn found himself with space in the box before his shot was blocked and Matty Cash fired the rebound wide.

Philippe Montanier made the decision to substitute returing striker Britt Assombalonga on in the 63rd minute. He soon had a big chance to make it 2-2 as he curled his shot agonisingly wide of the mark.

Forest's miserable afternoon was made even worse as Michael Mancienne was sent-off late on as he showed his frustration to the referee's decision to award Huddersfield a throw-in as the home side comfortably held on for the three points.

The same old story for Forest

As soon as the goal from Kasey Palmer went in, Forest fans would have been fearing the worst. Forest suffered very similar 2-1 defeats to both Sheffield Wednesday and Bristol City earlier in the season as they collapsed in the second-half.

Philippe Montanier will now have to prepare his players for a momentus task of travelling to St James' Park on Friday night to face Championship leaders Newcastle United.

Motanier's position looks increasingly under threat with the takeover of the club by American businessman John Jay Moores on the horizon. It is now four games without a win for the Reds but it will be the performances which will be more of a concern for the potential new owners.

The pressure builds on Philippe Montanier. (picture: Getty Images / Sam Bagnall - AMA)

Despite yet another defeat, Forest remain six points clear of the relegation places but drop another place to 18th in the Championship table.

As for Huddersfield, they continue to fly high at the top of the league in 4th place just six points off Brighton & Hove Albion in 2nd. They now find themselves within the play-offs by six points.

They have another winnable game coming up next as they face strugglers Blackburn Rovers at home in the Saturday lunchtime kick-off.