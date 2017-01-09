Burton Albion keen to tie Jackson Irvine down to fresh contract

Jackson Irvine celebrates scoring versus Rotherham United. Image credit: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Scoring goals has been an issue for Burton Albion so far during their debut season in the SkyBet Championship, but Australia international Jackson Irvine has found the net eight times, quickly establishing himself as a favourite amongst supporters at the Pirelli Stadium.

Rumours have been circulating with regards potential interest in the player, but Brewers boss Nigel Clough insists that isn’t the case, telling the club website: “We have had no calls or anything.”

He added, “We will do everything we can to keep him anyway. Players move all the time against clubs wishes but Jackson is the sort of lad that, having given him the opportunity in the summer, he will see it through and want to stay with us and try and keep us in the league."

Clough explained, “He has good representatives and they are not actively seeking things at the moment and we are in the process of trying to offer him a new deal as well.”

Having spent a club record fee to acquire the services of Irvine from Scottish side Ross County, there would have been an element of expectation on the 23-year-old’s shoulders, but he as adapted to life in the English game very comfortably.

Focus on Wigan

With the Brewers hovering just above the relegation zone in the second tier, Saturday’s showdown at home to Wigan Athletic will provide another chance to pull further away from danger. Clough also revealed he is hopeful of securing the signatures of a few more players before that fixture to add to the three fresh faces he has already attained.

He told the media, “We hope to get another couple of players in this week. We have put offers in for them and we are waiting to hear. The FA Cup is now done and everything is focused on 3pm next Saturday and Wigan.”

The Brewers have lost four of their last five SkyBet Championship fixtures and they will be looking to bounce back from their FA Cup exit with a positive result. Wigan Athletic currently lie in 23rd place and they will be desperate to pick up something – it really is a six-pointer.