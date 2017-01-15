Clough rues defensive errors as Brewers slip to Wigan defeat

Image Credit: Serena Taylor/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Burton Albion missed an opportunity to pull further away from the bottom three as they succumbed to a fourth consecutive home defeat, losing 2-0 to Wigan Athletic on Saturday afternoon. Callum Connolly proved to be the hero for the Latics as he bagged a brace on his debut, just days after joining on loan from Premier League side Everton.

With the Brewers now only one point above the relegation zone, Nigel Clough lamented his side conceding two easily preventable goals. He told the media, "It was two soft goals that cost us the game - there was nothing much else between the two teams today. We didn't get any free headers in their penalty area - they got two and put them away."

Confidence lacking?

With regards to the recent form affecting confidence, the manager said: "When they (Wigan) went in at half time having just scored it lifted them immensely and we lost a bit of confidence which is what happens when you are losing games at home."

He added, "When you have lost the last four at home and things aren't going your way it's inevitable that you do lose confidence to a degree."

The Burton boss feels his side "did play some good stuff today" and that they "put a side out to try and win the game". However, he did explain: "That left us light on attacking options on the bench with no Varney, Miller or Irvine."

Albion face a trip to 18th-placed Cardiff City next weekend and they will be searching for an important three points. The Bluebirds edged a five-goal thriller away to Bristol City last time out and the Brewers will have to put the recent susceptibilities to one side if they are to pick up a positive result.