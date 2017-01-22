Nigel Clough left disappointed after his Burton side concede late again

Image Credit: Kevin Barnes - CameraSport/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Burton Albion supporters endured another frustrating afternoon as a stoppage-time header from Cardiff City forward Rhys Healey sealed all three points for the Bluebirds at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Neil Warnock's men now sit eight points above the bottom three whilst Burton's third consecutive defeat means they fall to 22nd, just goal difference away from safety.

Harsh defeat?

Following the late blow, Nigel Clough told the media, "I thought we deserved at least a point today. We restricted Cardiff to very few opportunities but we created few ourselves."

Speaking about the goal that cost Albion an important point, he explained, "It was going out for a 0-0 but then they get a free kick which hits the wall, they get the cross in and end up on the back of another defeat which we don't deserve."

Conceding late has proved a real issue for the Brewers in the recent weeks but Clough insists his players just need to keep striving to cut out the mistakes. He said, "We've just got to keep working hard and keep stressing to the players they've got to keep doing the right things for 89 minutes, not just 89 minutes."

Going on to add that "It's not the first time it's happened" Clough explained that "we're getting used to it."

However, he remained upbeat to a certain extent, saying "It's still not quite running for us out there at the moment but you've just got to make sure those little situations develop then you have to deal with them."

Next up for the Brewers

NIgel Clough will be desperate to eradicate the inconsistencies before the trip to Loftus Road next weekend. Queens Park Rangers currently sit eight points above the Brewers but the visiting supporters will be hoping for a positive result. A fourth straight defeat would plunge Albion into further trouble at the wrong end of the SkyBet Championship table.