McCormack and Clough sign for Forest on Deadline Day

Forest fans are excited about the signing of Ross McCormack. (picture: Getty Images / Stu Forster)

​Nottingham Forest owner Fawaz Al-Hasawi showed his commitment to the club for the foreseeable future by making a host of signings on transfer deadline day.

Two of these included Ross McCormack and Zach Clough who are two players that the Forest fans are particularly excited about. They will be looking to help Forest secure their safety in the Championship.

A proven Championship goalscorer

Ross McCormack's move to Forest on deadline day came as a shock to many due to the quality he has in this league. Aston Villa paid £13 million to acquire his services only this summer but it has not gone quite to plan for the Scottish striker.

He has only scored three goals for Villa in 20 appearances since joining in the summer. However, it has not been his poor form in front of goal which had seen him frozen out of the squad. Steve Bruce froze him out of the squad due to him not turning up to training as he couldn't open his gate. There have also been criticisms over McCormack's physical state with people believing he is not fit enough to play based as it stands.

However, it is well worth Forest taking a gamble on a striker who has proven he can score a huge amount of goals in this league. He always has a habit of scoring against Forest themselves and he netted in the 2-2 draw at Villa Park back in September.

His most successful spells came at Leeds United and Fulham. At Elland Road he scored 53 goals in 144 appearances whilst at Craven Cottage he scored 38 goals in 89 appearances. It is this record which convinced Villa to pay a hefty fee to secure his services in the summer.

At 30 years of age, McCormack will realise that he has to perform at The City Ground if he is to progress any further in his career. It is unlikely that he would have any future at the club if he was to have an unsuccessful spell with Forest.

Ross McCormack had a very successful spell at Fulham. (picture: Getty Images / Ian Walton)

Forest manage to secure one Clough

After being turned down by Burton Albion boss Nigel Clough, Forest fans will have been pleased to secure the services of a promising youngster in Zach Clough for around £2.5 million from League 1 team Bolton Wanderers.

Bolton fans were devastated to lose a player who broke through their youth academy and has been very successful in their first team. Forest fans will be able to relate with this feeling as they lost one of their own youngsters in Oliver Burke to Red Bull Leipzig for £13 million in the summer.

Clough broke into the first team in Bolton's relegation battle last season and was a key player. His performances were a shining light in a very poor season for Bolton which ended up with them being relegated to League 1.

He scored 21 goals in 58 appearances for the club and was a fans' favourite during his time at the Macron Stadium. He will now be looking to continue his development in a higher division and will be hoping to avoid yet another drop down to the third tier of English football.

Zach Clough is a promising signing. (picture: Getty Images / Terry Donnelly - CameraSport)

Adds to a host of January signing

McCormack and Clough were the highlights of a very busy January for Forest. They had to deal with the loss of Henri Lansbury to Aston Villa for around £3 million and also sent Lica, Joe Worrall, Tyler Walker and Jorge Grant out on loan.

Forest also signed Joao Teixeira on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers, Aaron Tshibola from Aston Villa and Gboly Ariyibi from Chesterfield on a permanent basis. Gary Brazil also decided to to terminate Jamie Ward's loan at Burton Albion and he has already made a significant impact since returning to the club.