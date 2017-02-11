Norwich City vs Nottingham Forest Preview: Can Reds continue to steer away from relegation zone?

Nottingham Forest take on Norwich City at Carrow Road on Saturday afternoon. (picture: Getty Images / Nathan Stirk)

Gary Brazil and Jack Lester were given the job permanently by Fawaz Al-Hasawi during this week. This could be down to the fact they have performed well in the role so far or that Al-Hasawi could not persuade any credible candidates to take on the job.

As Brazil's side look to make it four wins out of five, Norwich City and their manager Alex Neil will be looking for a win to try and put pressure on those in the top six of the Championship.

How they've fared so far

It appears to have settled down at Nottingham Forest over the last few weeks. It has become clear the Fawaz Al-Hasawi will be remaining as owner of the club for the foreseeable future. He showed his commitment to the club for the time being on Deadline Day where he signed the likes of Zach Clough and Ross McCormack who can be seen as very astute additions to the squad.

This improved the atmosphere around the City Ground and the club has now won three of their last four games. The 2-1 win against Aston Villa last time out was huge with the fact 17-year-old striker Ben Brereton netting the winner only adding to the feel good factor.

Forest are clearly a more organised and defensively solid outfit under Brazil in comparison to under Philippe Montanier. Forest dealt well with Villa's attacking threat of Jonathan Kodjia and debutant Scott Hogan who will cause problems for majority of teams in this league.

However, despite these recent positive results, Brazil will know how quickly things can change in football and Norwich away is always a very tough fixture. The Canaries have not been as good as many thought they would be, with many tipping them for an automatic promotion spot. On their day though, they are capable of beating anyone in this division with the quality they have throughout their squad.

As for Norwich, they have been experiencing a very up and down season under Alex Neil. One week they could be on the end of a battering and the following one they could be battering a side themselves. It is this inconsistency which has frustrated many supporters this season.

Despite this, they still sit in 7th in the league table with plenty still to play for this season. They are 5 points behind Sheffield Wednesday in 6th after their 3-0 win over Birmingham City on Friday night. However, they are not the only team fighting for a play-off spot with Derby County also hot on their heels waiting for any slip up.

Last time out Norwich contributed to a highly entertaining encounter at the DW Stadium against Wigan Athletic in mid-week. They were denied victory by Wigan's new signing Omar Bogle from Grimsby Town getting two goals to his name, ensuring the Latics got a share of the spoils with a 2-2 draw.

Norwich won 2-1 at The City Ground in the last meeting between the sides. (picture: Getty Images / Nathan Stirk)

Last time they met

Forest last played Norwich in a 2-1 defeat at The City Ground back in September. Forest had taken the lead through in-form striker Apostolos Vellios but Norwich hit back after the break and goals from Jonny Howson and a screamer from Graham Dorrans were enough to secure all three points for the Canaries.

Team news

Jack Hobbs missed Forest's win over Aston Villa with a hamstring injury. However, he could be fit enough to return for this one in a game where Forest's defence will have to play well if they are to get anything from the game.

However, Matt Mills is likely to miss out again as he continues to recover from a groin injury which also made him miss last week's game. Brazil could choose to continue with the partnership of Michael Mancienne and Danny Fox in the centre of defence.

Neither Ross McCormack or Aaron Tshibola were able to make their debuts against their parent club Villa last weekend so will be looking to do so today at Carrow Road.

As for Norwich, they will be missing Alex Tettey as he is completing a two-match ban and this is a big miss for the Canaries as he is a highly influential player.