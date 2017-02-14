Analysis: What went wrong for Forest in Norwich defeat?

It was a tough afternoon for Forest at Carrow Road. (picture: Getty Images)

Nottingham Forest suffered a 5-1 defeat in what was a dismal display away to Norwich City at Carrow Road on Saturday afternoon. It was Forest's heaviest defeat of the season and only the second during Gary Brazil's short time in charge so far.

Forest supporters were positive before the game as Brazil had led Forest to three games in four, convincing owner Fawaz Al-Hasawi that he was the right man to lead the team for the rest of the season.

However, Saturday gave a reminder to everyone connected with the club on how much work and improvement is needed before the club can compete with those looking for a place in the Premier League.

On the receiving end of superb goals

It seems to have become a common theme with Forest of late. They have a habit of being on the receiving end of superb goals. Ever since Souleymane Doukara scored a superb volley on the edge of the area for Leeds United in their 2-0 win over the Reds a couple of weeks ago, Forest's opposition have continued to score high-quality goals.

It was no different on Saturday afternoon as Jonny Howson opened the scoring with a strike from 25-yards out. An inform Stephen Henderson in the Forest goal didn't have a chance of keeping it out.

Jonny Howson scored a superb goal against Forest. (picture: Getty Images/Stephen Pond)

Howson was not the only Norwich player to score a long-range effort. Wes Hoolahan spotted Henderson off his line in the 18th minute and proceeded to loft his shot over the keeper and into the back of the net for Norwich's third. To add to Forest's misery, Henderson injured himself in an attempt to keep the shot out and will now miss the rest of the season.

A lack of threat up top

This may have been an issue Forest were not expecting following the closure of the January transfer window. Forest added the likes of Zach Clough and Ross McCormack to their squad before the deadline to boost their attacking arsenal.

However, despite these two players starting the game in East Anglia, Forest managed just one shot on target in the entire 90 minutes which came through Ross McCormack's first goal for the club.

Despite being in good goalscoring form in recent weeks, Britt Assombalonga had an off-day in front of goal as the Norwich defence dealt relatively comfortably with him all afternoon. Assombalonga is no doubt still rebuilding his fitness and will need to start at least 10 Championship matches before he is at his peak.

A lack of discipline

This has been a huge problem for Forest throughout the entire season especially under former manager Philippe Montanier. Hildeberto Pereira was a key offender and has been sent off three times this season all as a result of two bookings.

Forest have recorded eight red cards in the season so far with the latest coming on Saturday afternoon. Eric Lichaj who has been captaining the side of late was sent off in the 70th minute with his side already 4-0 down.

Admittedly, one of his yellow cards was arguably not so but due to the rules, Forest are unable to appeal the suspension due to the fact it was a result of two bookings. This is a blow for Gary Brazil as he will have to find someone to fill in the right-back position as they head to Fulham on Tuesday night.

Gary Brazil has plenty to ponder ahead of Forest's trip to Fulham. (picture: Getty Images/Mick Walker - CameraSport)

Despite all these issues culminating on Saturday afternoon in a dismal defeat at the hands of Norwich City, Forest do not have time to dwell on such a result. They, fortunately, find themselves sat still eight points off the relegation zone but must perform better to prevent themselves being pulled right back into the battle. This will start with a trip to Craven Cottage to face Fulham on Tuesday night.