Nottingham Forest striker Nicklas Bendtner joins Rosenborg

Nottingham Forest striker Nicklas Bendtner has joined Rosenborg. (picture: Getty Images / Michael Regan)

Nottingham Forest striker Nicklas Bendtner has joined Norwegian champions Rosenborg for an undisclosed fee.

This will not be a surprise to Forest supporters due to how little Bendnter has featured recently in the Championship.

Failed to make an impact

Ever since Bendtner claimed he was "one of the best" players in the world during his time at Arsenal, he has been in the public eye. It was a bold claim and one that he has never managed to live up to during his career.

His move to Forest in September was a surprise one for many. He appeared to have an improved attitude and was determined to get his career back on track. However, he did not manage to make the impact he would have wanted.

He managed to score just two goals in 17 appearances during his time at the club. He will be remembered by many Forest fans for his performance in the dismal 3-0 defeat to local rivals Derby County in December.

Nicklas Bendtner managed to score twice for Forest. (picture: Getty Images / Laurence Griffiths)

During the bleak day in Derbyshire, Bendtner scored an own goal in the first-half to give the home side the lead.

He then was remarkably close to scoring a second own goal in the second-half as his header hit his own crossbar. This capped off a match in which he was largely ineffective for the Reds attacking wise also.

Fallen out of favour

Bendtner has hardly featured since Gary Brazil has taken over for the rest of the season following Philippe Montanier's dismissal. He has fallen behind the new attacking options at Brazil's disposal such as Britt Assombalonga, Ben Brereton, Zach Clough, Jamie Ward and so on.

This has seen Bendtner to take the decision to leave Forest earlier than planned after originally signing a two-year deal. Rosenborg took the decision to snap the Dutch striker up with their transfer window still open until the end of March.

Bendtner will be looking to get his career back on track when Rosenborg kick-off their new campaign in April.