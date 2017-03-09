Could Mark Warburton be Forest's next permanent manager?

Mark Warburton could be appointed Forest manager in the summer. (picture: Getty Images / Ian McNicol)

Mark Warburton has become the latest name linked with taking over the manager's role at Nottingham Forest this summer. Fawaz Al-Hasawi got turned down by a huge number of candidates before he opted to appoint Gary Brazil for the remainder of the season.

However, the club is still looking to appoint a new permanent manager in the summer and Warburton is said to be high on the list of potential candidates.

He is certainly a manager with a good record, most notably at Brentford, and is an appointment which could bring some positive vibes back to The City Ground.

Links to McParland

Frank McParland has recently been appointed by Al-Hasawi as Director of Football at the club for the remainder of the season. This had added fuel to the speculation linking Warburton with a move to Forest due to the pair's good working relationship in the past.

They were both recently involved at Rangers where Warburton is said to have resigned in order to take the Forest job before Al-Hasawi opted to appoint Brazil for the remainder of the season. At this point, Warburton claimed he had not resigned but no agreement was made with Rangers for him to re-take the manager's position.

However, despite all of this commotion, it appears there is still a strong chance that Warburton could take the Forest job in the summer. Presumably, this is why McParland has only signed a contract until the end of the season as he wants to ensure that Warburton is appointed as manager.

Warburton achieved a play-off spot with Brentford. (picture: Getty Images / Tom Dulat)

Boasts an impressive record

Warburton, if appointed, would no doubt be the highest calibre manager that Al-Hasawi has ever managed to appoint during his spell as owner of the club. Most fans will remember him from his impressive spell in charge of Brentford in the Championship.

He took over at Brentford from Uwe Rosler who had also had a successful spell at the club. However, Warburton was able to continue this success and guided the Bees to 40 wins out of his 78 games in charge as they secured a play-off place. However, they did come up short in the semi-finals as they lost 5-1 to Middlesbrough on aggregate.

Despite the controversy surrounding how his spell at Rangers ended, he also boasts an impressive record from his time at Ibrox. He managed to lead the team to 55 wins, 14 draws and 13 defeats in his 82 games in charge giving him an impressive win rate of 67%.

Perfect fit?

Forest are a club in desperate need of some stability after a horrendous couple of years under the ownership of Al-Hasawi. However, it does not appear like he will be selling the club in the near future so Forest fans will have to hope that he finally puts a structure in place and give the club a chance of success.

Appointing Warburton would be a good start and would be a popular appointment amongst majority of Forest supporters. He suits the role perfectly with his style of football, experience in the Championship and also impressive record overall.

It is about time that Al-Hasawi gives a proven manager time to implement his ideas onto the squad and do their job. If time is given to Warburton then Forest could well be in a much better position this time next season.