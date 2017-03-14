Mark Warburton appointed as new Forest boss

Mark Warburton has been appointed the new manager of Nottingham Forest. (picture: Getty Images / Steve Welsh)

Nottingham Forest owner Fawaz Al-Hasawi revealed former Rangers boss Mark Warburton as the club's new manager and he has been given and two and a half year deal.

Al-Hasawi decide to make the change due to form stumbling of late under Gary Brazil who had initially been appointed until the end of the season. He secured just four wins in 11 games, causing Forest to be just two points off the relegation places in the Championship.

A good track record

Warburton is arguably Al-Hasawi's best appointment during his time at Forest so far. It has come as no surprise to supporters as most expected Warburton to follow Director of Football Frank McParland to the City Ground in the summer. However, this timescale has been brought forward by Al-Hasawi due to the severe dip in results and performances under Brazil in recent weeks.

Despite still being relatively new to the managerial occupation, Warburton maintains a very impressive record. He started at Brentford where he had a very successful spell and is still viewed in high regard by majority of Bees supporters. After securing promotion from League One to the Championship, he was able to continue this success by securing a place in the play-offs the following season. However, they were not able to overcome a strong Middlesbrough team led by Aitor Karanka.

After a strange end to his spell at Brentford due to disagreements with the owner over their transfer policy, he joined Rangers with the job of taking them back to the Scottish Premier League. This was always going to be a tough job but one Warburton also achieved plenty of success in. He managed to get Rangers back in the SPL and also won the Scottish Cup during his time in charge. He had a win percentage of 65% as he won 54 of his 83 games in charge at the club. However, his time at Rangers also ended in controversial fashion with the club claiming he resigned with Warburton stating otherwise.

Gary Rowett was appointed new Derby manager on Tuesday morning. (picture: Getty Images / Nathan Stirk)

Survival is the priority

Al-Hasawi has already stated that the main priority for the club this season is to remain in the division. Forest have nine games remaining and are just two points clear of the relegation places. It is very important for the future of the club that enough points are secured to ensure they do not drop back into League One.

Warburton is clearly backing himself to keep the club in the division by signing a two and a half year deal. His first challenge will be a huge East Midlands Derby against Derby County on Saturday. They also have a new manager in the dugout in the form of Gary Rowett after Steve McClaren was dismissed for the second time at the weekend.

This game gives both managers a perfect opportunity to win the fans over in their first game in charge. It appears to be a more important game for the Reds than the Rams due to their position in the table. However, if Rowett gets Derby on a good run then they may still fancy their chances of reducing the 10 point gap and putting in a challenge for a late surge into the play-offs.