Graham Barrow "proud" of players after narrow Newcastle United defeat

Above: Graham Barrow during the 2-1 defeat to Newcastle United | Photo: Getty Images/Serena Taylor

Wigan Athletic interim manager Graham Barrow has stated that he was "proud" of his players as they put in a determined performance in the narrow 2-1 defeat to Newcastle United.

In with a chance

It has been a nightmare season at the DW Stadium, with the Latics currently find themselves in the Championship relegation zone and seven points from safety with seven games to play.

Their poor form and a narrow 1-0 defeat to fellow strugglers Bristol City was the straw that broke the camel's back, with manager Warren Joyce been dismissed after just four months in charge.

Barrow's side headed to St James' Park in desperate need of points, but it was a poor showing in the first period with Dwight Gayle giving the home side the lead.

The Latics were the complete contrast in the second period, Michael Jacobs banged in the equaliser early on with Dan Burn and Ryan Colclough having excellent chances for the visitors.

Matt Ritchie ended up securing a victory for Rafael Benítez's side, but Barrow praised the efforts of his players after the contest had come to an end.

"Obviously I was disappointed with the result but quite proud with the players," Barrow told his post-match press conference. "I've had seven or eight days to work with them with the international break and I think it showed today in the performance."

"Just at 1-1 I thought we are in with a chance," he admitted to the press. "From the first minute to the last I have no complaints."

"Things went against us with Omar [Bogle] been injured but I thought Ryan [Colclough] came on and did well," the coach conceded. "We had to keep it a tight game but then still at 1-1 I actually thought we look like we could win it if im been honest."

"I don’t know whether that’s too biased but I thought we looked like we could win it," Barrow added. "We got in good situations you know we have just got to try and perform like that against Ipswich and Rotherham next Saturday."

Have that little something extra

The three points will prove crucial to the Magpies, as they look to cement their promotion to the Premier League on their first attempt.

With just seven games to play United lead the table by just a point ahead of Brighton & Hove Albion, when asked if he believed the Magpies would be promoted Barrow stated they and other sides around them have that something different.

"The teams that are at the top just have that little bit of something," he said. "That bit of quality that tells on the day."

"Good luck to them it is a fantastic place to play," Barrow concluded. "I know they are under a little bit of pressure but that’s we were hoping to maybe turn it against them but in fairness they stuck to it."