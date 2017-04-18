Harry Redknapp replaces Gianfranco Zola as Birmingham City boss. Photo: Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty

Harry Redknapp has been announced as Birmingham City's new manager, less than 24 hours after Gianfranco Zola departed the club.

Zola's dismal tenure came to an end after yesterday's home defeat at the hands of Burton Albion.

'Arry's return

Redknapp's return has been met with shock from the footballing world. The 70-year-old has not managed in England since his spell with QPR in 2015.

However, he took charge of Jordan for two World Cup qualifiers last year and has remained in football in advisory roles, most recently at Derby County.

Redknapp returns with the club sitting 20th in the league, three points above the relegation zone. His first game is against City's closest rivals, Aston Villa this weekend.

Realistic ambitions

Redknapp admitted he was called by Birmingham's owners last night, and it only took him 15 minutes to agree to the job.

However, the former Tottenham Hotspur boss admitted it will not be easy.

"It's a real challenge," said Redknapp.

"They have won two out 22. I haven't got a magic wand. I'm not going to turn them into Real Madrid. We need a win."

The new boss has signed a deal keeping him at the club until the end of the season but admitted if survival is ensured, he will sit down and discuss his future with the Blues.

Zola's nightmare

After taking over from Gary Rowett when Birmingham were on the brink of the play-offs, Zola oversaw the club's plummet down the league over the last few months.

The Italian was brought in as the club wanted an experienced name to take them to the next level. However, the club has suffered a real setback. A setback that Redknapp may not be able to recover.

The Italian won two of his 24 games, acquiring an 8% win rate.