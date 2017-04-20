Analysis: Is Ben Brereton set for a Premier League move?

Could Ben Brereton be on his way to the Premier League? (picture: Getty Images / Dan Mullan)

During a week where AS Monaco's 18-year-old striker Kylian Mbappe has continued to impress in the UEFA Champions League, Nottingham Forest may well have unearthed their own gem.

Mbappe scored yet another goal in Monaco's 3-1 win over Borussia Dortmund at the Stade Louis II on Wednesday night. However, he is not the only young forward being looked at by a host of top Premier League clubs.

Since Gary Brazil gave Ben Brereton his debut in January, the young forward has not looked back and has been the shining light in a poor season for Forest.

A breakthrough season

It has not been an easy ride for the 18-year-old as he was released by Premier League side Stoke City in 2015 but was quickly snapped up by Forest's youth academy system.

Brereton began to impress for Forest as he progressed through the different academy teams at the club. He was rewarded with a new contract by owner Fawaz Al-Hasawi in December last year after he scored 15 goals in 20 games at academy level.

The striker was given his full professional debut by Gary Brazil who was manager of the club at the time following the dismissal of Philippe Montanier. He came on as a substitute in Forest's 2-0 loss to Leeds United at Elland Road in January.

Since this game, Brereton has cemented his place in the Forest first-team squad and has been a regular starter under new manager Mark Warburton. His three goals so far have come against Aston Villa, Fulham and Brentford and he has also contributed significantly with assists as his stock continues to rise.

Destined for the top?

The way the youngster has performed for a team struggling at the bottom of The Championship has alerted many top Premier League teams who are interested in securing his services.

There have been many linked with moves for the Championship Apprentice of The Year with clubs such as Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal and more recently Tottenham Hotspur all being said to be interested.

Liverpool have appeared the most interested and are said to be willing to pay around £10 million to secure his services. Jurgen Klopp is not a fan of buying young players and loaning them out as he prefers to see them develop in the club's own set-up.

Whatever Forest's fate for next season, whether they remain a Championship outfit or drop down to League One, the interest in Brereton may just be too hard to fend off.

Forest's production line continues

Brereton is just one of many promising players to come out of Forest's youth academy system in recent times. The likes of Jordan Smith, Joe Worrall, Matty Cash and Ben Osborn have all also come through the ranks and now regularly feature in the first team.

Forest have previously struggled to keep hold of their top young players in the past with Patrick Bamford moving to Chelsea, Jamaal Lascelles and Karl Darlow moving to Newcastle United and more recently Oliver Burke moving to RB Leipzig for £13 million in the summer.

However, there is hope on Trentside that things will be different with Brereton. He recently turned 18 meaning he can now sign a proper professional deal with the club and continue his rapid development.