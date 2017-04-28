Queens Park Rangers vs Nottingham Forest Preview: Can Reds finally secure safety?

Can the Reds finally secure Championship safety at Loftus Road? (picture: Getty Images / Andrew Thompson)

Nottingham Forest can edge closer to safety in The Championship as they take on out of form Queens Park Rangers at Loftus Road on Saturday afternoon.

The Reds boosted their survival hopes last weekend as they beat play-off hopefuls Reading 3-2 at The City Ground. This has put them three points clear of the relegation places.

As for QPR, they still have some work to do themselves as Ian Holloway's side have gone through a dreadful run of form in recent times.

How they've fared so far

Forest fans were left with much to be positive about after the win over Reading last weekend. Not only did it see the Reds go three points clear of the relegation places but the performance gave a glimpse of what Mark Warburton's side are capable of.

For 60 minutes, they totally outplayed the Royals who are still in contention for promotion to the Premier League. Warburton's style of play has been visibly welcomed by the players and they are starting to see the rewards on the pitch.

There has been plenty of news this week regarding the situation off the field at the club. Olympiakos owner Evangelos Marinakis is said to have agreed a deal with Fawaz Al-Hasawi for the takeover of the club. All that is left to settle is the EFL's 'fit and proper' test which Marinakis is expected to pass.

It feels like something exciting is starting to build at the club but it is important Forest first secure their safety in the division. If they do, there is plenty to be positive about with Warburton in charge, the foundations of a very good squad with plenty of talented youth and new ambitious ownership.

As for QPR, they have suffered a poor run of results under Ian Holloway and still have some work to do in order to secure safety in The Championship themselves.

They currently sit 19th in the league table on 50 points which is just two points above Forest who sit one place below. Relegation remains still very unlikely for QPR but it is a sign of how poor their form has been to be in this position.

They have lost their last six league games against Derby County, Aston Villa, Brighton & Hove Albion, Bristol City, Sheffield Wednesday and Brentford. These results have led to Holloway calling the fans to stick together and get behind the team in this game.

Last time they met

Forest last played QPR earlier on in the season in a 1-1 draw at The City Ground in November. Britt Assombalonga gave Forest a first-half lead before Idrissa Sylla grabbed an equaliser late on.

Idrissa Sylla grabbed an equaliser against Forest in November. (picture: Getty Images / Harry Murphy)

The game was action packed and also saw Hilderberto Pereira sent off for Forest and Karl Henry for the away side.

Team news

Forest are hopeful that both Danny Fox and Mustapha Carayol have recovered from the minor knocks they suffered in the game last weekend to be ready to play a party in Saturday's game. Zach Clough is also said to have recovered in time but Jack Hobbs could be forced out again due to injury.

The only players who are unavailable through injury for QPR are Grant Hall and Jordan Cousins. Apart from that, Holloway has a fully fit squad to choose from for this clash.