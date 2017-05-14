Huddersfield Town 0-0 Sheffield Wednesday: Owls manage to hold out for goalless draw

Sheffield Wednesday managed to hold out to draw 0-0 with Huddersfield Town in their Championship play-off semi-final first leg at The John Smith's Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

It will now be Wednesday who are favourites to get the job done and secure their place at Wembley on Wednesday night at Hillsborough.

Back to full-strength

Both David Wagner and Carlos Carvahal have been criticised for making wholesale changes in recent weeks as they rested key players ahead of their play-off push to try and win a place in the Premier League.

Carvahal made 10 changes for the second time in a week as Kieran Lee was the only player to feature in the 2-1 defeat to Fulham last week to retain his place in the starting line-up. He also opted for Steven Fletcher and Fernando Forestieri up front.

As for Huddersfield, Wagner made three changes from the team which lost 3-0 to Cardiff City last weekend. Joel Coleman replaced the suspended Danny Ward whilst Elias Kachunga and Nahki Wells replaced Sean Scannell and Collin Quaner.

Terriers struggle to make breakthrough

As expected in every play-off first leg, it started off very tight and cagey as both teams tried to settle into the match. It was the home side who dominated possession in the early stages.

The Terriers had the first shot of the game as star player Aaron Mooy drilled his shot wide of Kieran Westwood's post.

It was a tight and cagey affair throughout. (picture: Getty Images / Nigel Roddis)

The home side were so close to making the elusive breakthrough in the 23rd minute of the game. The ball fell unexpectedly to Izzy Brown in the area but his half-volley came back off the crossbar.

Wednesday struggled to create any chances throughout the first-half. Their first real attack of note came shortly before half-time as Jack Hunt found some space on the left wing but he could not get the ball under control.

This saw both teams go into the break with neither managing to muster a shot on target, just like in yesterday's other play-off semi-final first leg which saw Fulham come back from behind to draw 1-1 with Reading at Craven Cottage.

Wednesday stand firm

Wednesday did come out in the second-half with slightly more attacking threat than they showed in the first. Ross Wallace whipped in a dangerous cross towards Adam Reach but Kachunga was there to head clear.

Huddersfield managed to get the first shot on target in the match in the 56th minute as Wells' attempted lob had to be tipped over the crossbar by Westwood.

Westwood had to keep his team on level terms again around 20 minutes from time as he was quick off his line to prevent Wells from pouncing in front of goal as the away side switched off defensively.

Barry Bannan came closest to getting the away side's first shot on target with five minutes to go. His long range left-footed strike curled just wide of the target.

Despite Huddersfield applying more pressure on the Wednesday defence in the final minutes of the game, the Owls managed to hold out to set up the second leg at Hillsborough very nicely.

Huge task ahead at Hillsborough

It will be Carvahal who is by far the happier of the two managers after this game. His team did very little attacking wise throughout the match but will still be massive favourites to get the job done back at Hillsborough on Wednesday night.

Wednesday supporters will fancy their chances of securing a trip to Wembley on Wednesday. (picture: Getty Images / Andrew Vaughan - CameraSport)

As for Huddersfield, they are still very much in this tie but will have to improve their largely inconsistent away form if they are to still seal a place at Wembley in the play-off final.