Leeds United sign Everton defender Matthew Pennington on a season-long loan deal

Above: Matthew Pennington training with parent club Everton |Photo: Getty Images/Tony McArdle/Everton FC

Leeds United have bolstered their defensive options ahead of the 2017/18 season, having announced the signing of young Everton defender Matthew Pennington on a season-long loan deal.

Providing good competition in the backline

New manager Thomas Christiansen has already began to mold The Whites into his own image since his arrival as replacement for Middlesbrough's Garry Monk, with Pennington becoming Leeds' tenth signing of the summer thus far.

The 22-year-old already has a wealth of experience in England's lower leagues despite his age, having already played for Tramere Rovers, Coventry City and Walsall in League One making a collective total of 47 appearances.

Pennington came through the academy at The Toffees and managed to make seven first-team appearances last season, with the highlight certainly been his goal in the Merseyside derby in their eventual 3-1 defeat to The Reds.

The defender will provide good competition for both Pontus Jansson and Liam Cooper in the centre of defence, Pennington has joined Christiansen's squad in Austria and could make his debut in the friendly against Borussia Mönchengladbach on Thursday.

Moving back to the homeland

Christiansen hasn't only been busy in bringing players but also sending players to the Elland Road exit doors, seven players had departed before it was confirmed that goalkeeper Marco Silvestri would be the eighth departure.

The Italian arrived in Yorkshire from Chievo back in 2014, three-and-a-half years later the 26-year-old has made 88 starts for The Whites but saw his chances limited last season by Rob Green as he made only six appearances throughout the 2016/17 campaign.

Chances may could have been even harder to come by after the arrival of Felix Wiedwald from Werder Bremen, it was announced that the Italian would be moving back to Serie A with Hellas Verona for what is reported as an undisclosed fee.