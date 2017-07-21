Nottingham Forest midfielder Jorge Grant has rejoined Notts County on season-long loan

Nottingham Forest midfielder Jorge Grant has rejoined Notts County on a season-long loan. (picture: Getty Images / Mark Kerton)

Notts County manager Kevin Nolan has today made the biggest signing for the club so far this summer by signing Nottingham Forest midfielder Jorge Grant on a season-long loan from the Championship outfit.

Forest boss Mark Warburton has taken a look at Grant over pre-season and has decided that a return to Meadow Lane on loan is the best move for Grant to make in regards to his development.

A top player at League Two level

Grant became a huge hit with supporters during his time on loan at the Magpies last season and will now be looking forward to continuing his development at the club next season.

He became an influential player for Notts last season and helped the League Two club avoid relegation out of the Football League by scoring six goals in the 17 appearances he made following his loan switch in January. Nolan has spoken about needing to add a creative spark to his squad and he may have done just that by acquiring Grant's services.

The 22-year-old has struggled to breakthrough into Forest's first team so far since being promoted through their youth academy set up. However, he has still managed to make 20 appearances for the Reds. He has also scored one goal for the club which came away at White Hart Lane in a 3-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in the Capital One Cup which is a moment he will never forget on a personal level.

Despite the fact he has found chances at The City Ground limited, he is still valued very highly by the management team at the club and this resulted in him signing a new three-year contract at the club earlier this summer. It is yet to be seen whether this is just Forest protecting themselves in regards to a future transfer fee for Grant or whether they genuinely see him breaking into the first team in the future.

There is no doubt that if Grant enjoys another successful season at Notts this time around and possibly helps them mount a promotion challenge, his value will only increase. The midfielder is bound to be one of the most talented players in the division next season.

Grant 'buzzing' to return to Meadow Lane

The upcoming season is without doubt a big one for Grant and there is no better place for the midfielder to prove his worth to Forest than at their near neighbours. He told Notts County's official site of his delight in regards to getting the deal done. He said: "I'm absolutely buzzing. As soon as I knew I was going out on loan, the only place I was going to go was here. I had a few offers from the SPL and League One, but this is the place I want to play football. The club is on the up and I really loved the three or four months I was here."

Grant also stated that Notts County boss Nolan had a huge part to play in persuading him to make a return to the club due to the confidence he gave him last season.

He added: "The manager gives you an amazing amount of confidence. He was really good with me, giving me little pointers which helped me a lot last season."

Nolan was equally as delighted to see Grant return to Meadow Lane ahead of next season. He said: "I'm absolutely delighted to get Jorge back and I'm really looking forward to spending another season with him. He got into the fans' hearts and he's a great kid to have around the club."

He added: "He was adamant he wanted to come back here, which is what we want, and it just proves what we're doing here is right. If we can sign the likes of Jorge's calibre and character, we can keep moving this club forward. He's biting at the bit to get out there and strut his stuff again."