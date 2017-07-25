Reports suggest Leeds United make bid for Bristol City's Aden Flint

Aden Flint has been a regular fixture of the Bristol City starting lineup since his arrival in 2013. PICTURE: GettyImages, Sam Bagnall-AMA

Leeds United have made a bid for Bristol City centre back Aden Flint, according to various sources following each club.

Already this summer, the Whites have added Matthew Pennington to their defence on a season long loan, but Thomas Christiansen has looked to further strengthen their back line.

Flint, 28, has been with at Ashton Gate since 2013, joining from Swindon Town and has been hugely impressive since his move in the summer of that year.

He helped the Robins get promoted from League One to the Championship in the 2014-2015 season and has remained vital in keeping the team in the second tier of English football the last two seasons.

He isn’t just a mastermind at the back. Flint has found the net an incredible 28 times for Bristol City, including a memorable hat trick against Walsall in the 8-2 win in the 2015-2016 season. That season he was awarded Player of the Year for the Robins as they narrowly avoided relegation.

Leeds were exceptionally good at the back last season as Pontus Jansson and Kyle Bartley formed a partnership that was unbreakable at times. Jansson signed with the club following his loan deal but Bartley returned to parent club Swansea City, and new manager Christiansen wants a similar return from his defence this term.

The Elland Road outfit just missed out on the playoffs last season, coming in seventh. Christiansen is keen to build a squad capable of making that next step and a potential Premier League ready side.

Flint would join a long list moving to Leeds

Along with Pennington, Leeds have also brought in a wave of young and experience players. Vurnon Anita, Ergjan Alioski, Samuel Saiz, Caleb Ekuban, Mateusz Klich, Felix Wiedwald, and Haidi Sacko re-signed following his loan deal.

These moves have divided opinion among Whites fans, some believing this is the start of a successful season for the team, others thinking the club has made too many signings with not too much quality.

We can only wait to see if a bid has been made and accepted for Flint, but his vital role in the team could make Bristol City want to keep the defender, especially as he is contracted until 2020. Teams such as Fulham, Aston Villa and Middlesbrough are also interested in the highly sought after defender, so Leeds should act quickly if they want to secure his signature.