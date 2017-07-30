Sheffield Wednesday 0-2 Rangers: Owls end pre-season with disappointing defeat to Gers

Sheffield Wednesday ended their pre-season campaign with a 2-0 defeat to Scottish Premier League side Rangers at Hillsborough on Sunday afternoon.

Wednesday had seen off the likes of Alfreton Town, Mansfield Town and Doncaster Rovers already in pre-season but were aware that Rangers would prove to be much tougher opponents in this one.

Josh Windass gave the Gers a deserved lead in the first-half before Kenny Miller doubled the away side's advantage in the second much to the delight of their large travelling support.

Windass gives Gers deserved first-half lead

Carlos Carvalhal named a very strong line-up for Wednesday's final pre-season game before the start of their 2017/18 Championship campaign which included new signing George Boyd. The likes of Barry Bannan, Gary Hooper and Jordan Rhodes were also all involved from the start.

Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha was unable to name James Tavernier in his starting line-up as he was ruled out with a foot injury. However, despite this injury blow, it was his side that made the brighter start to proceedings at Hillsborough.

Gers winger Windass was lively early on down the left hand side and put a delightful cross into the area but no-one in a Rangers shirt could get on the end of it. Daniel Candeias picked up an early yellow card for the away side following a strong tackle on Adam Reach.

Wednesday struggled to create any clear cut chances throughout the early stages of the first-half. Ross Wallace was the Owls' brightest player throughout the first period but neither Rhodes or Hooper were getting themselves on the end of his crosses into the area.

Rangers winger Josh Windass got himself on the scoresheet at Hillsborough. (picture: Getty Images / Mark Runnacles)

The away side were rewarded for their performance in the first-half with a goal just before half-time. Windass was played through into the area by Ryan Jack and slotted home with ease beyond Kieren Westwood in the Wednesday goal to put the Gers 1-0 ahead.

Tom Lees did have an opportunity to get the hosts immediately back into the game but his header was comfortably kept out by Wes Foderingham as the Owls went into half-time trailing by a 1-0 scoreline.

Miller doubles Rangers' advantage

Carvalhal decided to make two changes to his Wednesday side at half-time following a disappointing first-half display. Fernando Forestieri and Glenn Loovens replaced Gary Hooper and Ross Wallace for the home side.

Rhodes had a superb chance to get Wednesday on level terms at the start of the second-half but he fired his shot straight at Foderingham when it looked easier to score. The Owls were looking far more lively attacking wise.

However, despite Wednesday's promising start to the second-half it was the away side who doubled their advantage. The ball fell perfectly for Miller in the area and he fired home into the top corner of the net to put Rangers 2-0 ahead in the 55th minute.

It got even worse for Carvalhal's side just minutes later as Westwood was taken off through injury after he took a heavy hit in the area. He was replaced by 21-year-old keeper Joe Wildsmith.

Boyd had a chance to pull one back for Owls as he was played through on goal but his shot was again kept out by an inspired Foderingham. Luckily for Boyd, the offside flag was raised anyway to spare his blushes.

Carvalhal's side desperately tried to get themselves back into the match in the latter stages but struggled to breakdown a resilient Gers defence. It was Rangers who looked more likely to extend their advantage as Jack had his goal bound shot closed down. The away side then went on to comfortably see the game out to claim a 2-0 victory.