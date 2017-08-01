Birmingham submit bid for Bristol City defensive duo Aden Flint and Joe Bryan

Harry Redknapp has been looking to add to his defence all summer long and may have found his new recruits. PICTURE: Getty Images - Stu Forster

Birmingham City have submitted a £5 million joint-offer for Bristol City defensive duo Aden Flint and Joe Bryan.

The Blues are looking to strengthen their squad for a potential promotion push and Harry Redknapp has turned to his defence as a good place to start.

After missing out on John Terry this summer, who went to city rivals Aston Villa, Redknapp has picked Flint and Bryan as two who can bolster and improve his back-line.

Centre-back Flint currently has three years remaining on his deal at Ashton Gate, and will only be sold for the right price. Left-back Bryan has two years left on his contract, and quickly became a fans' favourite after he broke into the Robins' first-team through their Academy.

Birmingham face competition to sign duo

Both players are heavily sought-after after reports last week that Flint was reportedly the subject of a bid from Leeds United, and the Whites also have an interest in Bryan, who is also courted by Middlesbrough.

Bristol City have rejected bids from a number of Championship clubs but have prepared themselves for higher offers as they expect their rivals to increase their offers.

Birmingham start the new Championship season against Ipswich Town at Portman Road and will be hoping that they will have new additions to their squad.

One who will not be involved this weekend but could be in the future is former Chelsea and current LA Galaxy left-back Ashley Cole.

Tempted with a return to English football, 36-year-old Cole has said he would consider signing with Redknapp when his contract at the MLS club comes to an end. This move is one to look out for in January as Cole still has six months left on his current deal in the States.

With or without any new signings, Birmingham will be looking to pile more misery on a vulnerable Ipswich team who were humiliated by League One outfit Charlton Athletic 6-1 in their last pre season friendly.

The Blues had a mixed pre-Season themselves, but are hoping that the new found stability under Redknapp will bring them a better season than last.