Brentford vs Nottingham Forest Preview: Can Bees bounce back from opening weekend defeat?

Brentford vs Nottingham Forest: Can Bees bounce back from opening weekend defeat? (picture: Getty Images / Mick Walker - CameraSport)

Brentford will be looking to get their first points of the 2017/18 Championship season as they take on Nottingham Forest at Griffin Park on Saturday afternoon.

The Bees fell to a 1-0 defeat to newly-promoted Sheffield United at Bramall Lane last weekend and will be desperate to get their first win in front of their home crowd this time round.

As for Forest, they got off to a winning start last weekend as they beat Millwall 1-0 at The City Ground albeit in unconvincing style.

How will they fare this season?

Despite still being in the very early stages of the campaign, Forest do look a totally different outfit to the one which just managed to avoid relegation to League One last season.

The new signings look to have added real quality to Mark Warburton's squad, especially Barrie McKay who arrived from Scottish Premier League side Rangers for a bargain price. The 22-year-old got the winning goal against Neil Harris' side with a superb long-range strike.

Despite claiming the three points, Forest were unconvincing throughout the game, especially defensively as Millwall created a host of opportunities. This is something that Warburton is likely to have addressed this week in training. This could be something Forest supporters have to get used to if they are to continue playing the style that Warburton wants.

The Reds continued their habit of not playing at their best but still winning on Tuesday night with a 2-1 win over Shrewsbury Town in The Carabao Cup. Goals from Mustapha Carayol and Jason Cummings were enough to ensure Forest did not fall victim to a cup upset.

As for Brentford, they also came into this season in positive mood following a successful campaign last time out under the management of Dean Smith.

The Bees played some of the most scintillating attacking football in the division at times with the likes of Jota and Lasse Vibe being instrumental. One of the main positives for Brentford supporters so far this summer is that they have been able to keep hold of their Spanish winger despite Premier League interest.

They are only going to get better attacking wise this season following the arrival of 21-year-old striker Ollie Watkins from Exeter City. The striker has a huge amount of potential and is bound to score goals despite the step up.

Brentford did not get off to the start they would have wanted last weekend as they lost 1-0 to Sheffield United at Bramall Lane. Billy Sharp's first goal of the campaign was enough to secure the Blades all three points despite the away side piling on the pressure in the second-half.

However, despite the defeat, Brentford did not play that badly and will be confident of bouncing back against Warburton's Reds tomorrow afternoon.

Last time out

Forest last played Brentford last season in The Championship in a 3-2 defeat at The City Ground in March. A goal from Jota and a brace from Lasse Vibe was enough for the Bees to take all three points despite late goals from Ben Brereton and Zach Clough for the home side.

Lasse Vibe scored against Forest the last time these two sides met. (picture: Getty Images / Mick Walker - CameraSport)

The last time the two sides met at Griffin Park was in August last season and the game ended goalless. It is difficult to see the same outcome this time round considering the attacking threat from both sides.

Team news

Forest are still without Matty Cash and Jamie Ward who picked up injuries in pre-season but have no fresh injury concerns ahead of this one. Goalkeeper Stephen Henderson is said to be only a matter of weeks away from returning from injury to help boost Warburton's options further.

As for Brentford, they are waiting to see whether or not winger Sergi Canos is fit enough to play in this one. However, the likes of Dan Bentley, Vibe, Josh Egan and others who were rested against AFC Wimbledon in midweek are all expected to be back involved.