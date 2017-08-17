Wolves vs Cardiff City Preview: Who will retain their 100% record?

Photo: Sam Bagnall/Getty Images

Two of the Championship's in-form sides meet at the weekend as Neil Warnock's Cardiff City make the journey to the West Midlands to face Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Both clubs are yet to drop points this season, with three matches in, and Ipswich Town are the only other team in the division to boast such a record.

Saturday's visitors may fancy themselves going into this fixture having yet to concede a goal in the league, where as well the hosts have shipped two up to this point. Both Wolves and the Bluebirds can say they have proudly netted six goals - Hull City and Ipswich are the only other squads to bag more.

Despite both teams having impressive statistics so far, it is Nuno's Wolverhampton Wanderers who struggled to rack up the three points during the midweek round of outings; a narrow 3-2 triumph at the KCOM Stadium was enough to see them retain their second-place spot.

Whereas Cardiff City can go into this match-up with a defensively sound mind after hosting Sheffield United and ending the game with a 2-0 victory to their name.

No fresh injury concerns

The Bluebirds have very little to be worried about for team news for their trip to the Molineux; right-back Lee Peltier may return from a spell on the sidelines with a bruised foot and towering defender Bruno Ecuele Manga could very well slot back into his preferred centre-half role.

Experience boss Neil Warnock captured the signing of striker Omar Bogle on Thursday afternoon from League One outfit Wigan Athletic but it's likely the highly-rated attacker will be given a place on the bench.

The front two of currently-prolific forward Kenneth Zohore, who has already got his tally for the season underway, and Lee Tomlin are thought to continue in the starting line-up for the Wolverhampton Wanderers game.

It is very similar in Wolves' camp with just one absentee - midfielder Dave Edwards who unfortunately preserves his time in the stands with an injury alongside the Portuguese winger Hélder Costa - which means Nuno may go unchanged from the Tuesday night triumph over Hull City.

Are Nuno's men the favourites?

Over the last five outings between Wolves and Cardiff City, it is the team from the Welsh capital who come out on top. Despite being on the wrong end of a 3-1 result at the Molineux back in April, the Bluebirds were victorious in the three encounters prior to that match.

From the encounter several months ago, a double from defender Danny Batth, currently frozen out of the starting eleven, and a late goal netted by Hélder Costa ensured the three points to pursue Wolves' attempts of surviving a relegation scrap.

Since these two teams initially met some 97 years ago in a FA Cup meeting, it is the weekend's hosts who can boast about the head-to-head record with 27 victories compared to the visitor's 18; just fourteen ended in draws.

However, form will go out the window on Saturday afternoon with two managers locking horns to retain their revitalised starts to the 2017/18 Championship campaign.