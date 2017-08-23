Rúben Neves believes that he's in the right place to develop at Molineux

Above: Rúben Neves in action for Wolverhamton Wanderers | Photo: Getty Images/Sam Bagnall - AMA

Midfielder Rúben Neves has stated playing for Wolves is the right place for him to develop his game, as the Portuguese youngster continues to settle into the English second-tier after his £15million move from Porto.

Looking to grow as a player

Neves had been touted as one of the brightest young prospects in world football during his time at Porto, with youngster still holding the record for the youngest player to captain a side in the Champions League, at the age of 18.

The 20-year-old had been linked with the Manchester United and Chelsea which left people much more surprised when he finalised his move to the Midlands, with all the arrows pointing into the direction of super agent Jorge Mendes' involvement with the club.

Neves has certainly shown he has the talent to play at the highest in the opening games of the season with his excellent goal in the win over Hull City, but despite that the youngster has stated playing in the second-tier is the best place for him to "grow as a player".



"At the moment I am playing every game in the Championship," he said.

"I want to grow as a player."



“That’s what I’m doing at the moment," the 20-year-old added. "I think the Championship is the right place for that.”

People flying in and out of the Molineux door

There have been plenty of new faces been brought in at Molineux, but with the likes of Neves being brought into the side has seen a number of familiar faces being pushed out of Nuno Espírito Santo's side.

One of those latest exits has been striker Joe Mason, with it being announced that the 26-year-old would be joining Burton Albion on loan until January.

The forward only joined Wolves in January 2016 but failed to impress with seven goals from 39 appearances, Mason has come in as a direct replacement Liam Boyce and he shared his delight at signing for Nigel Clough's side.

“I came to watch the game against Birmingham on Friday," Mason told burtonablionfc.co.uk. "I was impressed with what I saw and now I’m really happy to be here and for it to be all signed up."

"I know the league really well," Mason concluded. "It’s relentless but I feel I can help the team and I’m really looking forward to it.”