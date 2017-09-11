Sheffield Wednesday vs Brentford Preview: Can the Owls get back-to-back victories for first time this season? (picture: Getty Images / Matthew Lewis)

​Sheffield Wednesday returned from the international break by securing a vital three points with a 3-1 win over Nottingham Forest on Saturday evening in The Championship. They will now be eager to hit a run of form starting on Tuesday night.

The Owls come up against Brentford who have been struggling in the league of late. However, the Bees were one of the best attacking sides in the division last season and will certainly provide stern opposition.

How they've fared so far

Sheffield Wednesday supporters were left frustrated by their performances in the early stages of the campaign but will now be lot more optimistic after Saturday's result. Carlos Carvalhal has achieved back-to-back play-off finishes in his time in charge at the club so far and this has resulted in an increased amount of expectation at Hillsborough that the players will have to deal with throughout the season.

They did have a relatively slow start to the season as they are still getting over another failed play-off attempt but this is something they are gradually recovering from. They have so far won two of their opening six Championship matches, drawing three and losing just once. This is not the best start for a side looking to challenge for promotion but they are normally slow starters under Carvalhal and will be expected to pick up a good run of results soon.

Their latest win came on Saturday as they beat Mark Warburton's Nottingham Forest side 3-1 at Hillsborough and there were certainly plenty of positives to take. The Owls created plenty of opportunities throughout and were unlucky to only score three. Wednesday supporters will certainly have been pleased to see Gary Hooper and Steven Fletcher get on the scoresheet and will be hoping they can now both hit a good run of goalscoring form.

As for Brentford, they have had a poor start to the season and currently find themselves in the relegation zone. Dean Smith's side enjoyed a superb campaign last time out as they finished not too far off the play-off places and played some of the best attacking football in the division. However, this did have a lot to do with winger Jota who has since departed to join Birmingham City.

The Bees are one of the smallest clubs in the Championship in regards to fanbase and financial capability but because of their success in recent years, it is still a shock to see them struggling so far. They are yet to win a Championship match so far this season, drawing three and losing three.

However, in their last match they drew 0-0 away to Aston Villa at Villa Park which is not a bad result at all. Villa are expected to be challenging for automatic promotion come next May and to keep a clean sheet against them is not easy. However, Smith will want to make sure his side gets back to what they do best and that is scoring goals. They will be looking to exploit a Wednesday defence that has not been that solid in the early stages of the campaign on Tuesday evening.

Last time they met

Wednesday last played Brentford in The Championship in a 2-1 defeat at Hillsborough in February. The Bees took control of the match as they took a two goal lead in the first-half courtesy of goals from John Egan and Harlee Dean. Fernando Forestieri did manage to pull one back for the home side in injury time but it was not enough to prevent them from being condemned to defeat.

Fernando Forestieri got on the scoresheet the last time these two sides met. (picture: Getty Images / Matthew Lewis)

The Owls also struggled against Brentford on their last visit to Griffin Park. Lasse Vibe gave the hosts the lead shortly after half-time but Sam Hutchinson equalised in the third minute of stoppage time to secure the away side a share of the points. It would be no surprise to see more goals when these two sides face each other on Tuesday.

Team news

Carvalhal has been dealt several injury blows ahead of this clash with both Kieran Lee and Jack Hunt doubts as they picked up knocks in the recent win over Forest. In addition to this, Steven Fletcher and Ross Wallace are also doubts despite the fact they also featured in Carvalhal's starting line-up on Saturday. This means there is bound to be several changes for this match.

As for Brentford, Smith does not have as many injuries to deal with. However, winger Sergi Canos could miss out after being substituted in their latest match against Villa through injury which is a significant blow. He could be replaced by Florian Jozefzoon who has also missed out in recent weeks through illness.