Leeds United V Birmingham City Preview: Whites look to continue unbeaten start

Ezgjan Alioski celebrating his goal for Leeds against Nottingham Forest. (Photo: Nathan Stirk/Getty)

Leeds United host Birmingham City on Tuesday night knowing a win could take them top of the EFL Championship.

Leeds remain undefeated

It's been almost the perfect start for Leeds new manager, Thomas Christiansen, who has led his team to an unbeaten start through six games. A record of four wins and two draws leaves them 2nd in the table just two points behind the other unbeaten side in the league, Cardiff City.

Before Saturday's 5-0 thrashing of Burton Albion it appeared Leeds were more a team built for playing away from home after they had drawn a blank in their first two league games at Elland road. However, a brace from deadline day signing Pierre-Michel Lassoga reminded the Leeds home fans what they can do in front of goal.

After letting last season's top scorer Chris Wood go to Burnley it was thought among many that Leeds might struggle for goals this term, but so far this idea has been further from the truth with United notching 21 goals in the six games they have scored in. How many different scorers Leeds have had is also a key point of focus.

Second city club slipping

Meanwhile, visitors Birmingham have found their form going in the wrong direction after a bright start to the season where they picked up four points from their first three games. Harry Redknapp's team however, have now lost three in a row in the league and exited the League cup at the second round stage, all be it to Premier League side AFC Bournemouth.

The Blues' run of defeats has left them fourth from bottom and only out of the relegation zone on goal difference ahead of Burton who beat them a couple of weeks ago. Redknapp has looked to work his magic again in the transfer window to try and get City firing again with a host of new faces arriving just before the deadline.

Six of these new players made their debut in the 1-0 defeat at Norwich City on Saturday including record transfer Jota who was brought in from Brentford for around £6 million. These new faces will hope to gel a bit better for this trip to high flying Leeds.

Embed from Getty Images

Team news

Early season star Ezgjan Alioski could be set for a recall after being an unused substitiute on Saturday because of fatigue following him featuring for Maccedonia in the international break.

Eunan O'Kane is also back in contention after picking up a groin injury with the Republic Of Ireland.

Birmingham have no new injury concerns while, Che Adams could be in contention to start after returning from a hamstring injury on Saturday where he came off the bench.

Stats

Leeds have kept just one clean sheet in their last 19 games in all competitions against Birmingham, which came in October 2013 when they won 4-0.

That 4-0 loss is the Blues only defeat in their last seven trips to Leeds in all competitions.

Birmingham haven't lost four league games in a row since April 2014, their fourth loss in that run was against Leeds.