Analysis: How Joe Garner and Martyn Waghorn have taken no time to settle down to life at Ipswich Town. (picture: Getty Images / James Chance)

Ipswich Town were among the favourites for relegation from the Championship before the season kicked off but have proved many doubters wrong with their start to the season.

Mick McCarthy is without doubt a very experienced manager at this level but after Ipswich's struggles last campaign, many expected that they would be set for another season of struggle. They remained among the favourites for relegation even after they signed Martyn Waghorn and Joe Garner from Scottish Premiership side Rangers.

This was a surprise considering both strikers have proved that they can find the back of the net on a regular basis throughout their career. Under the management of McCarthy, both have already made an impressive start to this season and this sees Ipswich just two points off the play-off places.

An impressive start

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha clearly favoured Kenny Miller over both Garner and Waghorn and subsequently allowed both to join Ipswich for relatively cheap. Considering some of the deals going through in the Championship this summer, this is without doubt superb business from McCarthy.

Arriving at Portman Road, the striking duo probably felt that they had a point to prove. Ipswich have now played 10 Championship games and Garner has found the back of the net four times and Waghorn six times. This is a very impressive start which has put them both among the top scorers in the division.

Considering Ipswich's struggles to find the back of the net at times last season, McCarthy must be delighted that he has added two proven goalscorers to his ranks. Ipswich heavily relied on Tom Lawrence last season during his loan spell from Premier League side Leicester City so it was vitally important that they replaced his goals.

It will certainly be interesting to see whether the duo can keep up this sort of form for the remainder of the season. If they do, Ipswich could even have an outside chance of reaching the play-offs, something they have done in the past under McCarthy's management.

Waghorn has scored six goals for Ipswich since joining from Rangers. (picture: Getty Images / Shaun Brooks)

McCarthy left "baffled" by their availability

McCarthy has recently stated how he was left "baffled" by Rangers' decision to let the attacking duo leave this summer. He could not believe that both were available for transfer but wasted no time in taking advantage of that.

He told the Daily Record: "Why Rangers didn’t want to keep them I don’t know. We’ve been the very fortunate beneficiaries of that one."

He added: "When I heard Waggy was available I thought that can’t be right. But we checked it out and he was.”

Both Garner and Waghorn will be looking to add to their tally this weekend as Ipswich travel to Bramall Lane to take on Sheffield United. It will be a tough game for Ipswich as Chris Wilder's side will be looking to bounce back from a defeat to Nottingham Forest before the international break.