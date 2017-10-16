Championship Matchday 12 Round-Up: Wolves go top with home win over struggling Aston Villa. (picture: Getty Images / Sam Bagnall - AMA)

Wolverhampton Wanderers moved into top spot in The Championship on Saturday evening as they beat local rivals Aston Villa 2-0 at Molineux in a very entertaining game.

Diogo Jota was one of many impressive additions made by new manager Nuno Espírito Santo this summer and he once again got himself on the scoresheet by netting the opening goal. Leo Bonatini then killed them game off with 20 minutes to play with a clinical volley.

This result means that Steve Bruce's side are still yet to find any consistency in their results, especially away from home. They have the opportunity to bounce back from this defeat at home to Fulham on Saturday. As for Wolves, they are looking very strong candidates for automatic promotion despite being so early on in the campaign.

Sheffield United bounce back from Forest defeat with home win over Ipswich

Sheffield United suffered a 2-1 defeat away at Nottingham Forest before the international break but were able to bounce back on Saturday afternoon. They beat Mick McCarthy's Ipswich Town side 1-0 courtesy of a header from Chris Basham shortly after half-time much to the delight of the Bramall Lane crowd.

Meanwhile Cardiff City suffered a shock 1-0 defeat to Birmingham City at St Andrew's. The Blues did have the 'new manager' factor in their favour having recently appointed Steve Cotterill as their new manager but it was still a disappointing performance from Neil Warnock's side. Che Adams' first-half strike was enough to secure all three points for the home side.

Elsewhere there were important home wins for Bolton Wanderers and Brentford, who overcame Sheffield Wednesday and Millwall respectively.

Many thought that Wednesday had turned a corner before the international break as they comfortably beat Yorkshire rivals Leeds United 3-0 at Hillsborough. However, Carlos Carvalhal has once again come under significant criticism as Bolton secured their first win of the season against his side. To make matters worse for The Owls, Jordan Rhodes was substituted with what could be a serious injury.

Brentford were seen by many as potential outsiders for the play-offs before the season kicked off but have made a slow start to the current campaign under Dean Smith. They picked up just their second win of the season on Saturday as they beat local rivals Millwall 1-0 at Griffin Park courtesy of Romaine Sawyers' first league goal of the season.

Lee Gregory missed a late penalty for Millwall away at Brentford. (picture: Getty Images / Harry Murphy)

Goal-fests at Oakwell and Craven Cottage

Garry Monk has come under criticism for Middlesbrough's poor start to the season after being strong favourites for automatic promotion. His side were once again denied victory by Barnsley in an entertaining 2-2 draw at Oakwell. Ashley Fletcher scored an own-goal after two minutes to put the Tykes in front before Martin Braithwaite volleyed home an equaliser just five minutes later. Cameron McGeehan then rounded off a mad opening ten minutes by putting the home side back in front. However, it was not enough to secure all three points due to Britt Assombalonga's smart finish midway through the second-half.

There were also plenty of goals at Craven Cottage as Fulham came from two goals down to secure a point against Preston North End. Jordan Hugill and Sean Maguire had given the away side a shock lead before goals from Oliver Norwood and Denis Odoi secured a very late point for Slaviša Jokanović's side.

Huge wins for Reading and Derby County

Despite their impressive start to the season, Thomas Christiansen's Leeds United side has wobbled slightly of late and they suffered another defeat on Saturday afternoon. Modou Barrow stunned Elland Road by scoring a winner for Reading just five minutes from time to secure Jaap Stam's side a valuable 1-0 victory. Stam will be hoping this result can help kick-start their campaign after what was a poor start from last season's play-off finalists.

The biggest match of the weekend took place on Sunday afternoon as Derby County took on East Midlands rivals Nottingham Forest at Pride Park. It was Gary Rowett's side who took all three points, largely helped by a Matej Vydra opener after just 24 seconds. David Nugent scored Derby's second shortly after half-time which ultimately condemned Mark Warburton's side to their sixth defeat in their last seven matches.

Matej Vydra scored after 24 seconds against local rivals Forest. (picture: Getty Images / Alex Livesey)

Sunderland still cannot secure a home win

Sunderland's search for a long awaited home victory continued this weekend as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Queens Park Rangers. Idrissa Sylla gave Ian Holloway's side a first-half lead but an impressive finish from Aiden McGeady in the second-half ensured Simon Grayson's side came away with a much deserved point.

Elsewhere, both Burton Albion and Norwich City secured valuable points against Bristol City and Hull City respectively. Not many gave Nigel Clough's Albion side a chance at Ashton Gate prior to kick-off but they once again showed their character to secure a clean sheet and a vital point. As for Norwich, Nelson Oliveira equalised in the sixth minute of added time to secure them a point against Hull at Carrow Road. Nouha Dicko had given the Tigers the lead in the first-half but David Meyler's dismissal in the second-half turned out to be very costly.