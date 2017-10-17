David Brooks signs new four-year contract at Sheffield United

David Brooks has signed a new four-year contract at Sheffield United. (picture: Getty Images / Mark Cosgrove)

David Brooks has signed a new long-term deal at Sheffield United which has seen him commit his future to the club for the next four years.

An exciting prospect

It has been an extraordinary couple of months for the 20-year-old winger as he has finally made the breakthrough into Chris Wilder's side. He has without doubt played a key role in The Blades' stunning start to the season which currently sees them sat third in The Championship.

Brooks signed for United in 2015 after being released from Manchester City but has had to wait until this season to get a run of games in the starting line-up. He has made 10 league appearances so far this season and has been very impressive. This has seen him labelled as one of the hottest prospects outside of the Premier League. It is therefore very exciting news for everyone connected with the club that Brooks has committed his future to The Blades.

One of Brooks' most impressive performances in the early stages of this campaign came in the dramatic 4-2 win against local rivals Sheffield Wednesday a couple of weeks ago. Brooks picked up an assist and the Man of the Match award as he helped stun the Hillsborough crowd to claim a famous victory for Wilder's side. His performance in this match instantly helped him become a crowd favourite.

A host of Premier League interest

His performances for Sheffield United have not gone unnoticed. He earned a call-up to the Wales senior squad led by Chris Coleman in the recent international break which highlights just how well he has been playing for United. He has also attracted interest from a number of top flight clubs including Liverpool, Arsenal, Newcastle United and West Ham United.

Due to the fact he is just 20-years-old, Brooks has a lot of potential still to fulfil and it therefore appears a wise decision for him to remain at Bramall Lane before making a move to the top flight. However, signing a new long-term deal is unlikely to put clubs off and United's hierarchy are still likely to receive bids for their young prospect in the January transfer window.

United manager Wilder has told the club's official website that he is delighted to get Brooks tied down to a long-term deal. He said: "I'm delighted that David has yet again extended his contract - he's been rewarded for an excellent start to the season."

He added: "David sees his future at Sheffield United and that's what we want to hear because, without doubt, he is one of the hottest properties outside the top-flight."