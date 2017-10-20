Bristol City vs Leeds United Preview: Hosts looking to extend to their unbeaten run to 13 games with win over lacklustre Leeds

Bristol City manager Lee Johnson (image via gettyimages/Dan Istitene)

Saturday will see sixth placed Leeds United travel to Ashton Gate as Thomas Christiansen's side prepare to face Lee Johnson's fourth placed Bristol City in the Sky Bet Championship.

The Whites are just one point behind the Robins as they look to return to winning ways.

City look to continue their good form

Bristol City have now gone 12 games unbeaten in all competitions, their last loss coming against Birmingham City in August.

The Robins have knocked out Watford and Stoke City of the Carabao Cup along the way, and their form in the league has seen the team that finished 17th last season take 4th spot, just five points from leaders Cardiff City.

Robins hoping to be more clinical

Last Friday saw Bristol City draw 0-0 at home to 22nd placed Burton Albion. In a game Bristol dominated they were frustrated that they could only pick up a point against Brian Clough's side.

City manager Lee Johnson spoke to BCTV ahead of Saturday's kick off, "We tried not to be too negative in the dressing room. We just went straight into working on the bits that we feel we need to improve on as a team."

Lee Johnson looking forward to what will be a "brilliant atmosphere"

“I think it will be a brilliant atmosphere," he told BCTV.

"The Championship is a top league and the history of the club that we’re playing in Leeds United is outstanding. They’re going to fill out the away end, which you would expect from a fanbase of that size a club."

"It will create a really good atmosphere for the players to play in and it's important that we pick a team of players that will relish the occasion."

Lacklustre Leeds look to return to winning ways

Thomas Christiansen's side have taken a huge dip in form over recent weeks, losing three games on the bounce.

A side who were unplayable at the top of the league earlier on in the season now see themselves in 6th placed, just one point separating them from Aston Villa and Norwich City.

Their poor run of form continued after the international break as they lost 1-0 to Reading in front of a sold out Elland Road crowd. A goal from Mo Barrow, a player who spent the second half of last season on loan at Leeds United, separated the two sides.

Christiansen confident with his players

Whites boss Thomas Christiansen spoke to the press ahead of tomorrows encounter. He said the players are keen to improve and seek to turn their poor form around, “The message is to turn the negative results around and take a win."

“The players know what we need to improve on and what we need to do on the pitch."

Christiansen is also confident that his players can get them back higher up the table, “Despite us having three defeats, we still have the same group that got us to that position and they have to get us back there.

“I am expecting another tough game and I think they will be one of the best teams we will have come up against this season.

“They are unbeaten at home, which we will use as motivation, to go there, try and get the three points and boost our confidence.”

A familiar face

Leeds United full back Luke Ayling is preparing to take on his former side in this weekends game.

The 26-year-old made 80 appearances for Bristol City between 2014 and 2016 scoring four goals.

Ayling has recently signed a new contract at Elland Road, taking him to the end of the 2020/21 season.

The defender is happy with life at Leeds under new owner Andrea Radrizzani, as he told LUTV that he feels the city is now his home, "Buzzin to get it done and now you're stuck with me for another four years".

"I've had my baby here now so here is now home." he added.

Team news

Bristol City midfielder Korey Smith is set to miss the visit of Leeds despite his hamstring injury not being as bad as first feared.

Meanwhile striker Milan Djuric is still out with a groin injury and full-back Eros Pisano still has an injured knee.

Leeds have no new injury or suspension concerns, however changes are expected after their 1-0 defeat to Reading made it three losses in a row for the Whites.

Predicted line-ups

Bristol City (4-4-2): Fielding; Wright, Flint, Baker, Bryan; Eliasson, Brownhill, Smith, Paterson; Reid, Diedhiou

Leeds United (4-2-3-1): Lonergan; Ayling, Jansson, Cooper, Anita; Viera, O'Kane; Alioski, Saiz, Roofe; Lasogga.