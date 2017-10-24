Joe Worrall signs new four-and-a-half-year contract at Nottingham Forest

Joe Worrall has signed a new four-and-a-half-year contract at Nottingham Forest. (picture: Getty Images / Mark Robinson)

Joe Worrall has signed a new long-term deal at Championship club Nottingham Forest which has seen him commit his future to the club for the next four-and-a-half years.

A player with huge potential

The 20-year-old centre-half has been always been a favourite with the club's supporters having come through the youth academy at The City Ground. He has really cemented his position in the starting line-up this season after being given the chance to impress by Mark Warburton at the end of the last campaign.

Worrall was loaned out to League Two side Dagenham & Redbridge during the 2015/16 campaign and he came back a far superior player and ready to challenge for a place in the first team. He made a total of 14 appearances for the Daggers during his time at the club and there is no doubt that this experience was vital in his development.

Since then, Worrall has gone on to make a total of 35 appearances for Forest and has even captained the side once in the 3-1 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough in September. The fact he has made this many appearances with the likes of Jack Hobbs, Matt Mills, Michael Mancienne, Danny Fox and others have been at the club, highlights just how much he has impressed. Warburton also deserves credit for giving the club's young players so much game time.

It is not only at club level that Worrall has experienced success in recent times but at international level as well. He captained England's Under 20s to success in the Toulon Tournament in the summer and was named second best player after team-mate David Brooks who has also recently signed a new contract at his club, Sheffield United.

Worrall has become a very important player for Forest. (picture: Getty Images / Justin Sutterfield)

A 'dream come true' for Worrall

Having grown up supporter of the club, Worrall emphasised his delight to have signed a new long-term deal at The City Ground.

He told NFFC Tube: "Obviously (I have) signed a new contract at Forest, a club I have been with for a long time. It is a dream come true to sign another one so I am very happy."

He also believes that a lot of his success in recent times is due to the faith Warburton has shown in him during his time at the club. He added: "I have got to put a lot of thanks towards him. He has given me the opportunity to come into the team to start with. He has played me week in, week out for a long time and for him to reward me with a new contract is brilliant and is testament to the hard work I have been putting in so I am very proud."

There is no doubt that Worrall's aim during his next four-and-a-half years at the club is to get Forest back into The Premier League, a division he feels the club belongs. He said: "It is a long time to be signing a contract at 20 years old so I am very happy to be signing for such a long time at such a big club that I have grown up with. It shows that we need to get back to where we belong."