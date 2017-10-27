Queens Park Rangers vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Preview: Can the Hoops finally pick up a win?

QPR manager Ian Holloway is becoming under increasing pressure. (Photo: Sam Bagnall-AMA/ Getty Images)

Queens Park Rangers will be looking to pick up their first win in eight games as they play host to high-flying Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Hoops have picked up two points on the road in their last two games, with their most recent point coming last Saturday as they drew 1-1 with bottom of the table Bolton Wanderers. Before this they also collected a point at the Stadium of Light, drawing 1-1 with Sunderland.

Wolves on the other hand have been in much better form, losing only two league games all season. A 2-0 West Midlands derby victory over Aston Villa was followed up by a 3-2 win over Preston North End last weekend. A disappointing penalty shoot-out defeat to Premier League Manchester City saw them knocked out of the Carabao Cup in midweek.

Their seasons so far

QPR, it is fair to say, have had a very average beginning to the campaign. They currently sit 17th in the Championship table, having only won three league games this season.

This average start to the season has caused there to be some slight doubts over the future of manager Ian Holloway. The QPR co-chairman, Tony Fernandes, has publicly came out and backed Holloway on Twitter, claiming 'he is doing a grand job.'

The lacklustre start to the season has left QPR just five points above the relegation zone. Recent results against Sunderland and Bolton, despite not being losses, have put more pressure on Holloway as they enter their eighth game looking for a win.

A draw against bottom of the table Bolton and against second bottom Sunderland, who haven't won a home game in 2017, means things are looking bleak for Holloway unless they can pick up a surprise win over Wolves.

The visitors have had a flying start to the campaign and sit top of the table, two points clear of Cardiff City and Sheffield United in second and third. Coincidentally, the two league games Wolves have lost this season are to those two sides.

The likes of Léo Bonatini, Diogo Jota and Ruben Neves have taken to the Championship with ease and are in fine form, Bontani and Jota are both leading the way in the league's goal-scoring charts. A dominant win over West Midlands rivals Aston Villa was followed by a hard-fought victory against Preston and put Wolves in good form as they travel to Loftus Road.

Last time they met

The two sides played each other twice in December of last year. Wolves, then managed by Paul Lambert, ran out 2-1 winners at Loftus Road in the beginning of December. Goals from Dave Edwards and Helder Costa gave Wolves a two goal lead before Joel Lynch pulled a late goal back for the hosts.

Right at the end of December, QPR got their revenge as they overcame Wolves 2-1 at Molineux. Idrissa Sylla's opener was cancelled out by Edwards, only for Paweł Wszołek to hit a late winner for the Hoops.

Team news

The hosts will be contending with a number of defensive injuries this weekend. James Perch and Nedum Onuoha both remain sidelined and are a number of weeks away from being fully fit. Grant Hall and Jack Robinson also join them on the sidelines. QPR will be boosted by the return of Jordan Cousins, who Holloway has confirmed will be in Saturday's squad.

As for Wolves, they have no new injuries. Phil Ofosu-Ayeh is a long-term absentee while the recently fit again Willy Boly will be in contention for a place in the squad, along with a number of fringe players that put in an impressive display against Man City midweek.