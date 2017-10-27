Leeds United 1-2 Sheffield United: Brooks' first senior goal sends Blades top of the league

David Brooks came off the bench to score his first senior goal for Sheffield United as they won 2-1 at Leeds United to go top of the Championship table for the first time in 12 years.

The 20-year-old fired the winner nine minutes from time to settle a fiery affair at Elland Road and move the Blades to the top of the Championship table for the first time since November 2005.

Brooks grabs a big first goal for Blades

Brooks may have had to come off the bench to get a winning goal for United, but Chris Wilder's team were more than good value for yet another impressive victory, which puts them at the top of the pile on their return to the second division.

The Blades got off to a dream start in North West Yorkshire when ex-Leeds striker Billy Sharp gave them a second minute lead. Leon Clarke flicked the ball inside the box from a throw in on the right for Mark Duffy who then lifted it to the far post for an unmarked Sharp, who headed down into the near post.

However, despite dominating the first-half, United would only go in at half-time on level terms after Kalvin Phillips made it 1-1. The goal really came out of nothing with Samuel-Saiz Alonso's cross from the right looped in the air off a defender's head before the ball dropped onto Phillips for a right foot volley. The effort was too quick for Jamal Blackman to keep out in the United goal.

The visitors would not be denied another Yorkshire derby win away from home however, as Brooks grabbed his first senior goal in a United shirt late on.

Nice passing with John Fleck fed Duffy in the gap between Leeds midfield and defence before he released Brooks on the left side of the box. He then calmly placed the ball back across goal with a first-time shot to find the bottom right corner in the 81st minute.

A fiery encounter

A Friday night game between two Yorkshire sides near the top of the league always was going to be a heated affair and this game didn't disappoint in that respect with referee Scott Duncan dishing out seven bookings.

Leeds goalscorer Phillips was the most guilty culprit. He was fortunate not to see red for his challenge just after the hour mark after he flew in off the ground on George Baldock on the right touch-line in an uncontrolled and dangerous manner.

Wilder actually criticises his team

United manager Wilder rather surprisingly was not too pleased with his team's performance and called it one of their worst of the season.

Wilder was perhaps referring to some of the chances United wasted in the first-half, which might have meant the game wasn't as much of a contest in the second period.

The front two of Clarke and Sharp both missed good chances in the first 45 minutes from close range. After 10 minutes Clarke slid into meet a Duffy cross, but he put the ball just wide and then a few minutes later he turned provider when Sharp met his low cross from the left only for Andy Lonergan to save well from point-blank range.

United go top of the league with this win ahead of the weekend's action and put themselves seven points clear of Leeds, who stay fourth in the table for now.