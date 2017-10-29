Barnsley winger Harvey Barnes "growing in confidence each game" following stunning equaliser against Sheffield Wednesday. (picture: Getty Images / Mark Cosgrove)

19-year-old Barnsley winger Harvey Barnes grabbed the headlines on Saturday afternoon after scoring a stunning equaliser to claim his side a 1-1 draw against Sheffield Wednesday in The Championship.

Barnsley struggled throughout the first-half of the match as Wednesday created numerous opportunities. Barnes revealed that on reflection, him and the rest of the squad were pleased to come away from Hillsborough with a point.

He said: "(In the) first-half we were not at it so in the end to get a point out of it, I think the boys are pleased. At this point in a way, we know if we had performed as we did second-half in the first, we probably would have got more out of the game."

A stunning equaliser at Hillsborough

Barnes stunned Hillsborough with his stunning equaliser in the second-half before running the length of the pitch to celebrate with the sizeable travelling support. He has scored a number of long-range strikes so far already this season and says that he always backs himself to at least test the keeper.

He said: "Yeah I think if it opens up even from range, I back myself to test the keeper or today it has gone in. Personally, if it opens up, I will always take the shot on."

When questioned on whether he ever scores unspectacular goals, he revealed this is something he is working on. He said: "I spoke to the gaffer about it. It is something I will work on, mixing it up and getting in the box from crosses as well to hopefully get a tap-in. Any sort of goal is good."

"Growing in confidence" with every game

Barnes joined up with Barnsley this summer on a season-long loan from Premier League side Leicester City after featuring for MK Dons in League One last season. He acknowledged that The Championship is a huge challenge but it is one he is relishing under the management of Paul Heckingbottom.

He said: "I am growing in confidence each game. It is a step up from last year in League One. Hopefully my performances improve each week."

Leicester appointed Claude Puel as their new manager in midweek following the dismissal of Craig Shakespeare but Barnes is not allowing this situation to effect his performances for Barnsley.

He said: "No I do not think so really. I have not actually spoke to anyone about the situation and the change. I will speak to people (at Leicester) when I need to."

Focus now on next game

Barnes felt that his side dealt with the atmosphere at Hillsborough throughout the Yorkshire derby well and that they can now use this point as a springboard to go on a good run of form.

He said: "I though the team dealt with it well. First-half not so well. (The) second-half showed that when we do it, we are a good team."

He added: "Yeah in the end a point is good. (We will be looking) to get another three points on Tuesday and in the coming weeks as well to try and get as many points as we can."

When asked whether he would be celebrating following his equaliser, Barnes said that he would instead "chill out and get ready for Tuesday" when Barnsley will travel to the Pirelli Stadium to take on strugglers Burton Albion.