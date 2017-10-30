Lee Johnson "delighted" with Bristol City's second-half performance in their win over struggling Sunderland

Above: Lee Johnson following their 4-1 win over Crystal Palace | Photo: Getty Images/Harry Trump

Bristol City manager Lee Johnson stated that he was "delighted" by his side's second-half performance of his side on Saturday afternoon, as the Reds managed to pull out a 2-1 victory over Sunderland AFC.

'Not the football we normally play'

It had already been quite the week for red side of Bristol having conquered Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup midweek and earned a clash with holders Manchester United in the process, and Johnson will have hoped to round off a special week when they arrived on Wearside.

Conditions certainly played against both sides as the wind swept around the Stadium of Light, it did look like the visitors had a slight hangover from their cup conquests as Sunderland were the better side but managed to take the lead from Bobby Reid before Lewis Grabban grabbed an equaliser deep into extra-time.

Bristol brought it to another level in the second period as they looked to take all three points, and they managed it with Milan Đurić's header and Johnson shared his delight with the result.

"Delighted with the second-half. I thought Sunderland probably feel like that they were the better side in the first half and I would have to agree," Johnson told his post-match press conference. "I actually thought it was a good wake-up call for us their goal, I said that at half-time."

"The conditions were so sort of blustery and windy, it wasn’t about the football that we normally play," the coach stated. "It was about the grit, it was about determination and it was about winning the inches and I thought we got a mantra of playing any team, anywhere in any conditions and I thought second half we showed that."

The 36-year-old added: "We made some positive tactical changes in the second half and I thought it really paid off."

O'Dowda 'outstanding since his arrival'

One stand-out performer in the narrow victory on Wearside was that of young winger Callum O'Dowda, with the Republic of Ireland international looking to be finally settling into life at Ashton Gate.

The 22-year-old move to the South Coast last summer after impressing with Oxford United during their promotion campaign, it is may have taken some time but it seems O'Dowda's performances are on the up after getting his first goal midweek.

It continued on Saturday afternoon as the winger set up both of the goals, Johnson admitted that the winger had been "frustrated" by his lack of end product but will be "delighted" with the week he has had.

"Yeah it's brilliant," he said on the 22-year-old's performance on Wearside. "Obviously O’Dowda as far as work rate and energy is concerned has been outstanding since hes been here."

"But he's been a bit frustrated by his lack of end product," Johnson concluded.

"To score midweek and to set two up today, he will be delighted with that."