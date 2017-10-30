Sheffield Wednesday vs Millwall Preview: Can the Owls end poor run of form against the Lions? (picture: Getty Images / Clive Rose)

Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to secure a vital three points in the Championship as they take on Millwall at Hillsborough on Tuesday night.

The Owls' poor run of form continued on Saturday afternoon as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Paul Heckingbottom's Barnsley at Hillsborough. It was a poor result for Wednesday who had created numerous chances in the first-half to be out of sight.

As for Millwall, they picked up a very credible point from a 0-0 draw away at Cardiff City. This is a superb result considering how well Neil Warnock's side have performed so far this season, especially at home. They will be looking to produce a similar away performance in this one.

How they've fared so far

The pressure on Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal seems to be increasing every week with every poor result. The draw against Barnsley on Saturday means that the Owls have only won one of their last seven Championship matches.

This is not good enough for a side that was expected to challenge for automatic promotion before the season kicked off following back-to-back play-off finishes. Something has to change quickly if Wednesday are to have any chance of achieving success this season as they are already losing ground.

A key issue in recent weeks has been Wednesday's failure to take their chances in front of goal. This may come as a surprise considering Carvalhal has the likes of Jordan Rhodes, Steven Fletcher and Gary Hooper at his disposal.

However, the way Wednesday are playing this season is not playing to the strengths of the likes of Rhodes who comes alive in the penalty area. The build up play is far too slow and it is leaving the strikers looking isolated.

So far this season, the Owls have only picked up four wins with majority of these coming at Hillsborough. However, this sees them sat in the lower-half of the league table and already six points off the play-offs and 12 points off the automatic places. Due to the consistency shown by the sides at the top of the division this season, it will be very difficult for them to reduce this gap.

Due to the pressure that Carvalhal now finds himself under, it is difficult to see him lasting much longer if the Owls fail to beat Millwall in this one.

It has already been branded by many as a 'must win' game and if Wednesday produce another poor performance, it could well signal the end of his time as manager. There have already been plenty of names linked with the club including Alan Pardew and former Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka.

As for Millwall, it has been a solid start to the season under the management of Neil Harris considering they have only just been promoted from League One.

The Lions currently sit above Wednesday in the table on goal difference alone and have an identical record in the league of four wins, five draws and five defeats. Considering the difference in financial capability between the two clubs, Harris will be very pleased with his side's current position.

The Lions have shown that they are capable of picking up a result against any side in the division on their day. The partnership of Steve Morison and Lee Gregory upfront can cause problems to any defence as shown on Saturday.

They had numerous chances to claim all three points against Cardiff but just could not find the back of the net. If their luck changes on Tuesday, they could well heap even more misery onto Wednesday.

Last time they met

The Owls last played Millwall in The Championship in a 3-1 win at The New Den in February 2015. Second-half goals from Lewis McGugan, Atdhe Nuhiu and Stevie May put the Owls firmly in control before Diego Fabbrini pulled one back for the hosts in injury time. It was a result that piled the pressure onto Ian Holloway as Millwall's relegation fears continued to increase.

Lewis McGugan scored for Wednesday the last time these two sides met| Photo: Getty Images / Clive Rose)

However, Millwall did manage to secure a point on their last visit to Hillsborough in a 1-1 draw in August 2014. A Chris Maguire free-kick had given the hosts the lead midway through the second-half. However, Millwall equalised deep into the injury time through Magaye Gueye.

Team news

Carvalhal will again be without the likes of Sam Hutchinson, George Boyd and Fernando Forestieri ahead of this one as they all continue to recover from long-term injuries.

The Owls could also be without Daniel Pudil who is set to undergo a scan after he picked up a muscular injury against Barnsley on Saturday. Carvalhal has hinted that striker Lucas João is not far off the starting line-up as he continues to impress when he comes off the bench.

As for Millwall, Harris is likely to name a similar line-up to the one that faced Cardiff on Saturday after what was a very impressive performance. The combination of Gregory and Morison is certainly one that can cause the Owls a lot of problems.