Leeds United v Derby County Preview: Leeds look to bounce back from loss while Derby hunt for fourth win in a row

Leeds United manager Thomas Christiansen (image via gettyimages/Stu Forster)

Leeds United will be looking to keep their place in the top six of the Sky Bet Championship table as Thomas Christiansen's side host Derby County at Elland Road.

The Whites will be looking to bounce back after a disappointing loss to Yorkshire rivals Sheffield United at home last Friday night.

Meanwhile Gary Rowett's side see themselves just one point behind tonight's opponent as they look to secure their fourth win a row, stretching their unbeaten run to seven games.

Lacklustre Leeds look to turn fortunes around with crucial win over Derby

Leeds have suffered a set back in recent weeks. The side that were unplayable seem to have taken a huge dip in form. Their loss to Sheffield United on Friday night made it four losses in five league games for the Whites.

Leeds would have been disappointed to not have carried momentum from their 3-0 win away at Bristol City less than a week before the Yorkshire Derby.

However they still find themselves in 5th place in the Championship league table but are now seven points behind The Blades who sit top of the table.

The Whites will be looking to return to winning ways and rediscover their form that saw them sit at the top of the table just over a month ago.

Thomas Christiansen insists United's poor run of form is not down to style and tactics

Leeds United manager Thomas Christiansen faced the press ahead of the clash against Derby.

During the press conference he was asked about whether he "feels under any pressure" in which he replied "The players are confident as they have my confidence."

He also stated that he feels the style and tactics are not to blame for his sides recent run of poor form, that has seen the Whites lose 4 in 5 league games.

Asked what needs to change he responded, "We need to score the first goal".

Can County continue their winning streak?

Derby County's 2-1 win at Norwich on Saturday afternoon made in three wins in a row for the Rams.

Gary Rowetts side are now 6 games unbeaten in the league, and their good run of form has seen them climb to 7th in the league table and sit just one point behind Tuesday night's opponents.

They will be full of confidence heading into the clash against Leeds and will be looking to overtake the Whites in the Sky Bet Championship and take up a top 6 spot.

Rowett remembers the "hostile" crowd at Elland Road

Derby County manager Gary Rowett was asked about the test against Leeds on Tuesday, in which he casted his mind back to 1997 which saw him play for Derby in a 4-3 loss at Elland Road against Leeds in the Premier League. His side were 3-0 up after 33 minutes in that game, but two goals for Leeds just before half time turned the tables on his side. He says he remembers the "hostile environment" the Leeds fans created when supporting their team to victory.

He also added, "We know it'll be difficult even though they're not on a great run of form. I'm sure they'll be highly motivated to get that form back."

Team news

Leeds United centre back Liam Cooper is out with a dead leg he picked up during their 2-1 loss at home to Sheffield United. Pontus Jansson, who replaced him during the game last Friday, is expected to take his place in the starting 11.

Striker Caleb Ekuban (foot) and full back Cameron Borthwick-Jackson (ankle) are both still out with injury for the Whites, while Berardi and midfielder Kalvin Phillips are both unavailable through suspension.

Derby County have no new injury or suspension concerns, however forward Johnny Russell is expected to miss out on the trip to Elland Road with the groin injury that saw him miss the 2-1 victory at Carrow Road last Saturday.