Middlesbrough 1-0 Sunderland: Boro go fifth as managerless Black Cats sink to bottom of the Championship

Middlesbrough climbed into the top five of the Sky Bet Championship with a 1-0 victory over Sunderland in the latest edition of the Tees-Wear derby.

Marcus Tavernier scored the only goal of the match six minutes into the match as the Black Cats are now rooted to the bottom of the table heading into the international break.

Sunderland go close, Middlesbrough ahead three minutes later

Without a manager after the sacking of Simon Grayson earlier in the week, Billy McKinlay and David Stockdale took charge of Sunderland with the club at their lowest point since being bottom of the second division some 11 years ago.

They had to be pleased with the start as Didier Ndong struck a shot from 20 yards out, Darren Randolph only able to parry it away before Lewis Grabban had a chance with the net at his mercy, but somehow the Boro goalkeeper made an instinctive save in the low sun.

Three minutes later, the home side were ahead.

Stewart Downing's smart reverse pass was met by Martin Braithwaite and the Dane squared a ball for Tavernier, who having evaded Black Cats defender Billy Jones, swept home past goalkeeper Robbin Ruiter.

Boro boss Garry Monk said about the 18-year old match winner: 'It's a memory he won't forget, his first derby and the winning goal. He's got huge potential. You have to manage them in the right way but he's a level-headed lad and we don't see any problems with him".

Randolph halts Black Cats' pressure

Randolph was pressed into action again as he turned away a shot from Lee Cattermole and saved Jones' header with a brilliant stop, turning the effort over the bar.

The visitors were settling into the game and Aiden McGeady curled his effort over. Jones was forced off in the 27th minute after being tackled by his teammate Darron Gibson, a sad commentary on the state of the Black Cats.

Sunderland keeper sees off Boro chances

Ruiter may very well have been Sunderland's best player and he was called into action again.

Cyrus Christie's cross fell to Braithwaite ten yards out, but the stopper made the save. Downing's free-kick was also saved after Marc Wilson had dragged down Britt Assombalonga.

Despite the inability to put the game away, Middlesbrough never looked to be in trouble.

A spell of late pressure by the visitors amounted to nothing and the latest edition of the Tees-Wear derby saw the hosts climb into fifth, while the visitors look to be heading to League One for only the second time in club history.