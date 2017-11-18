Danny Ward believes Cardiff City have “one of the best squads in the league”

Cardiff City striker Danny Ward. (Photo: Athena Pictures/Getty)

Cardiff City striker Danny Ward has said that he thinks that they have one of the best squads in the Championship this season.

Ward scored the Bluebirds’ second goal today, a striker’s goal after some good work by Bruno Manga on the right-flank.

Cardiff have missed several key figures but have still managed to rack up the wins and continued their push for promotion.

Best squad in the league

When asked how Cardiff match up against the likes of Wolverhampton Wanderers and Sheffield United, Ward said: “I think we’ve got one of the best squads in the league. We’ve shown before when we’ve made lots of changes and we’ve still gone out and got the wins and I think we can beat anyone in this league on our day.”

Ward’s goal was well taken on just his third start in the league, and he said: “It’s always nice to get on the scoresheet, obviously the main thing was getting the three points home but overall it was a great team performance and that’s what we need to keep getting the results.

“Every time I go out to play I want to impress and do my job and obviously score goals, which is the main aim. It’s obviously nice to do that.”

Switching to Cardiff

Ward made the jump from Rotherham United to Cardiff in the summer, and when asked how he was settling at the club, the striker said: “It’s been brilliant, the lads are brilliant and I knew quite a few of them from before I came down so I settled in straight away. It’s a great bunch of lads, which makes everything easier and working for the gaffer, I’ve worked with him before so I knew how he worked.”

Ward also admitted that Neil Warnock was “one of the reasons” that he joined the club, and “I knew how he worked and I loved my time at Rotherham with him and knowing the lads down here, which was another thing. Those were the two main reasons.”

Without Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Kenneth Zohore, Cardiff still picked up the win against a Brentford side that is in very good form.

Ward said: “That’s the good thing about this squad, quite a few times we’ve had to make big changes but we’ve still gone out and won games because we’ve got such a strong squad. Having the competition is good for us.

“I’ve just got to keep it going now and not rest on my laurels, if I stop working hard and scoring goals for the team then Ken or Omar will get right back in so I need to keep my work-rate up and keep doing well for the team.”