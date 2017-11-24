Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Bolton Wanderers Preview: Trotters looking to move out of relegation zone against table-toppers

Wolves celebrate Wednesday's victory over Leeds. (Photo: Sam Bagnall- AMA/ Getty Images)

The Championship's two Wanderers go head-to-head on Saturday as Bolton Wanderers travel to Molineux to face Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Wolves go into the game on the back of a 4-1 victory over Leeds United on Wednesday, and a run of four straight league wins. The recent run has seen them sitting pretty at the top of the Championship table, four points clear of second place Cardiff City.

The visitors also head into the game in decent form, unbeaten in their last seven games. Despite being unbeaten in their last seven, the run has seen them win only two games. In their last game they drew 2-2 with Reading, despite being 2-0 up with just 15 minutes to go. The draw saw them remain in the Championship bottom three.

Contrasting seasons

The name 'Wanderers' is one of the only things the two teams have in common as of late. The league table sees Wolves sit a whopping 22 places above Bolton before the weekend's games.

Nuno Espírito Santo's men have started the season in fine form which has seen them spend the majority of the season so far in and around top spot. They currently sit comfortably at the top of the table.

Wednesday's impressive 4-1 win over Leeds showed why many now have Wolves as the favourites to win the Championship. Despite Leeds having the better of the opening 15 minutes of the second-half in which they threatened to get back into the game, Wolves' class eventually shone through.

This, along with Leeds' Ronaldo Vieira's red card, helped the hosts to get over the line with a flurry and claim all three points. With the class they are showing, it doesn't look like anyone will be able to stop Wolves as they continue their quest to the Premier League.

Bolton in poor form

Bolton on the other hand have started the season poorly. This, coupled with their failure to win games, has seen them spend most of the season in the relegation zone.

The Trotters have only won two league games all season, and both of those have came in their last seven games. The current unbeaten run that they are on is giving them hope of survival but they still have a huge task ahead of them if they are to remain in the Championship.

Admittedly, Bolton's transfer funds are peanuts compared to Wolves' and a lot of other teams in the division. However, with this and the current form both teams are in, makes for a interesting game on Saturday.

Teams news

Wolves head into the game with no injury worries. They will be tempted to keep the same eleven that started against Leeds as they don't have another game for nine days.

The away side welcome back defender Mark Beevers after he missed Tuesday's game against Reading through suspension. Former Wolves loanee Adam Le Fondre will be pushing for a start after recently returning from injury.