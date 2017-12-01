Bolton Wanderers vs Barnsley Preview: Championship's bottom side looking to bounce back against struggling Tykes

Barnsley, like Bolton, are hoping to bounce back from defeat last time out. (Photo: Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

Bolton Wanderers will aim to return to winning ways when they host Barnsley at the Macron Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Phil Parkinson’s Trotters prop up the division following last week’s 5-1 defeat away to league leaders Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux, having previously gone seven games unbeaten in the second-tier.

A brace from Ivan Cavaleiro, along with efforts from Willy Boly, Leo Bonatini and Diogo Jota defeated Bolton in the West Midlands, with Will Buckley adding a consolation for the Greater Manchester side.

As for Barnsley, the Tykes make the journey over the Pennines currently sitting 18th in the table, six points ahead of the relegation places.

Barnsley found themselves on the wrong end of the scoreline at Reading on Tuesday, as they slipped to a 3-0 defeat in Berkshire, a result that means Paul Heckingbottom’s beleaguered team have now lost their last three games.

Pre-Match Talk

Bolton boss Parkinson, who celebrated his 50th birthday on Friday, is hoping that his side can provide a positive response ahead of the contest with the Tykes.

Parkinson told the club’s official website: “Our training session was good, considering the conditions and we are looking forward to the game at the weekend."

He went on to describe Wolves as "a terrific side" and added that "the 5-1 scoreline flattered them", before going on to say "it’s important we continue the way we have been playing at home and take it into this game against Barnsley.”

Barnsley manager Heckingbottom is considering his options on squad selection following a poor run of form that the South Yorkshire side have recently endured.

Speaking to The Yorkshire Post, he said: “We wanted to give opportunities to players (on Tuesday), who wanted to be in the side."

He added that “some players didn’t take it and we wanted to keep things fresh and freshen it up", admitting that "certain players who have been performing dropped below standards" while others who were in danger of losing ther place "did not do enough to stay in.”

Team News

Bolton will be without central defender David Wheater, who is suspended after picking up his fifth booking of the season at Wolves.

As for Barnsley, Adam Hammill will be back available for selection following his suspension.

Mamadou Thiam could return from a back injury, but Steven Mallan may not feature after struggling with a thigh issue.

Last Time Out

Bolton and Barnsley last locked horns at the Macron Stadium on April 12, 2014, when a solitary strike from Jermaine Beckford preserved maximum points for Wanderers.