Sheffield United 1-2 Bristol City: Flint strikes late to secure the Robins all three points against 10-man Blades

Sheffield United failed to hang on for a point after being reduced to 10 men in the Championship as they lost 2-1 to Bristol City on Friday evening.

The Blades dominated majority of the first-half and hit the woodwork three times. However, it was the away side that took the lead just before the half-time break courtesy of superb strike from Jamie Paterson.

The home side responded instantly at the start of the second-half through Leon Clarke but John Fleck's dismissal shortly before the hour mark meant they were forced to try and hang on for a point.

However, they were unable to do so as Aden Flint popped up at the back post late on to fire home and secure the away side all three points and send the away support into delirium.

Paterson's stunning effort gives Robins a first-half lead

Blades manager Chris Wilder opted to make three changes to his starting line-up for this match following the disappointing 3-1 defeat to Millwall last weekend. This saw Simon Moore, George Baldock and Billy Sharp come in with Jamal Blackman, Cameron Carter-Vickers and David Brooks dropping to the bench.

As expected after their recent dip in form, it was the home side that made the brighter start to proceedings. There were strong appeals for a penalty within the first five minutes as Mark Duffy went down following a challenge but referee David Coote was not interested.

The first big chance of the game also fell to the Blades as the ball fell kindly for Duffy inside the area but his rasping volley was tipped over the bar by Frank Fielding. This was shortly followed by a good chance for Sharp after his clever link-up play with Clarke but he could not quite get is shot off in time.

However, the away side slowly got themselves into the game and the likes of Paterson and Bobby Reid looked very lively on the attack. They could have even gone ahead with around 15 minutes played but Nathan Baker could only head Paterson's corner narrowly wide of the post.

This seemed to spark the Blades into life as they created two good chances themselves in quick succession. Duffy hit the outside of the post with a curling free-kick shortly before Clarke then headed over the bar from a floating cross.

With around 10 minutes to go until half-time, the Blades hit the woodwork twice in quick succession once again. Moore's long kick forward was latched onto by Clarke before he pulled it back for Sharp who saw his curling effort cannon off the crossbar.

Sharp was again denied by a combination of Fielding and the crossbar just moments later. The ball fell perfectly for Sharp in the area but Fielding was somehow able to tip his effort onto the crossbar to keep his side on level terms.

The Blades were left to rue their missed opportunities as they fell behind just a few minutes before half-time. Paterson was given far too much time and space on the edge of the area and he was able to fire his shot into the top left-hand corner to make it 1-0 to the away side.

Lee Johnson's side were then able to see out the remainder of the half, much to the frustration of the home crowd. The Blades had dominated majority of the first-half, hitting the woodwork three times but were once again undone by a stunning goal.

Flint strikes late to deny Blades a point

It took only a matter of minutes for Wilder's side to respond at the start of the second-half. Clarke was able to run into the area unchallenged before he unleashed a thunderous effort that found the top left-hand corner of the net, similarly to Paterson's goal in the first-half. It was the perfect start for the Blades and got the crowd right behind them.

The Blades could have completed the turnaround just moments later but Duffy's strike hit the post yet again after he cut in from the right-hand side. Sharp had a good chance to find the back of the net on the rebound but had his shot superbly closed down.

The game-changing moment came shortly before the hour mark as Blades midfielder Fleck was sent off following a very strong challenge on Kory Smith. Smith slowly limped off the pitch after receiving treatment and was replaced by Matty Taylor.

The numerical advantage for the away side did start to make a noticeable difference heading into the final 20 minutes. Marlon Pack's deflected strike was superbly kept out by Moore before Taylor's effort on the follow-up was well blocked by Richard Stearman. Josh Brownhill then found himself in space in the area but his shot deflected agonisingly wide of the post.

The away side had a quiet spell in the latter stages but were able to produce right when it mattered at the death. Flint found himself unmarked at the back post and fired his shot into the bottom corner to put his side 2-1 up and secure Johnson's side a huge three points.