QPR 1-3 Leeds: Kemar Roofe raises the roof as Leeds secure second away win in a row at Loftus Road

A hat-trick from Kemar Roofe helped Leeds United to a 3-1 away win at QPR to put Thomas Christiansen's side just four points shy of the play-off places.

Leeds went into today's game having recently turned their poor form around and securing seven out of a possible twelve points in their last four games.

The Whites however hadn't won at Loftus Road since 2011, with their last visit resulting in a 3-0 loss on the opening day of the 2016/17 Championship campaign.

With striker Caleb Ekuban going off injured for the visitors this gave an opportuity for Pawel Cibicki as he made his first Championship appearance of the season.

Cibicki showed his class as he produced a wonderful assist for Kemar Roofe, but not before Alioski delivered a delicious cross of his own for Roofe to head home just five minutes earlier.

Ian Holloway's side made it a nervy finish to the game as Leeds' goalkeeper Felix Wiedwald failed to stop Pawel Wszolek's bouncing ball forward from crossing the line.

However Kemar Roofe put the Leeds fans' hearts at ease as he netted his third goal of the afternoon, securing Leeds a 3-1 win at Loftus Road.

Team line-ups

QPR's starting eleven saw the return of defender Nedum Onuoha after he has recovered from hamstring injury.

Ian Holloway spoke highly of Onuoha leading into the game, saying that having a player like him will be a "big boost" for his QPR side.

Meanwhile, Leeds forward Kemar Roofe stepped in for the injured Pablo Hernandez to play on the left wing. Hernandez suffered a hamstring injury in United's 1-1 draw at home to Aston Villa last Friday night.

All square in the first half

It was a fairly quiet game to say the least in the opening forty five minutes. QPR gave their game to Leeds and made if difficult for them on their home soil.

It was a tight pitch that made it hard for Leeds to break through the wide areas where they have been strong all season.

Both teams got their fair share of half chances, throwing balls into the box but both teams cancelled each other out.

There was a hint that Leeds were missing Pablo Hernandez' creativity as they looked less dangerous than they have been in recent games going forward.

A blessing in disguise?

No one likes seeing players get injured, but with Pawel Cibicki replacing Leeds striker Caleb Ekuban in the first half due to injury. This saw a change of position for forward Kemar Roofe, who was moved to the central striker position after playing out on the left for the first 38 minutes of the game.

This change of position gave Roofe the opportunity to get himself into key areas of the field for Leeds and cause trouble for the opposition defenders.

It also gave a chance for the visitors to see Pawel Cibicki in action, who signed for Leeds from Swedish outfit Malmo in the summer transfer window, as he stepped onto the pitch for his first Championship league appearance.

The change in system paid of for Thomas Christiansen, as his side dominated proceedings in the second and went ahead after 63 minutes.

A brilliant cross from Alioksi found Kemar Roofe who was in between two defenders. He hung himself in the air long to enough to hit the ball with his head and power it into the bottom left hand corner.

The away side doubled their lead just five minutes later as Cibicki drove a low cross into the box in which Roofe was there to score his second of the game.

Nail biting times

Despite the dominance of the visitors in the second half, a moment of misjudgement from Leeds' goalkeeper Wiedwald led to a nervy last few minutes at Loftus Road.

A QPR corner was cleared far out to Wszolek who sent the ball back into the box. Felix Wiedwald failed to deal with a bouncing ball as he let it go over his head and couldn't prevent it from crossing the line. The Hoops pull a goal back at the start of added time.

The home side almost scored an equaliser soon after as substitute Sylla latched onto a through ball and only had Wiedwald to beat. The Leeds keeper redeemed himself with a good block to smother the ball clear.

Roofe third secures three points for the visitors

Despite QPR's best attempts to knock Leeds off of their feet with a goal on 91 minutes, the Whites broke quickly from a QPR corner in which Saiz laid it off for Roofe who brilliantly finished it off to take home the match ball.

A fantastic team performance in the second half from Leeds ensured that they would be travelling up to West Yorkshire with all three points.

The Whites are now just four points off sixth placed Sheffield United who take up the last play-off place.

Meanwhile Ian Holloway's QPR find themselves in nineteenth position, six points from the relegation zone.