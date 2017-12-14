Sheffield Wednesday vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Preview: The Owls looking for their first win in seven games

Owls boss Carlos Carvalhal is under pressure. (Photo: Shaun Brooks/ Getty Images)

Sheffield Wednesday will be looking for their first win in seven games as they welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers to Hillsborough on Friday.

The Owls go into the game having drawn five and lost one in their last six games. Last weekend saw them fall to a 3-1 defeat to Norwich City at Carrow Road, heaping more pressure on manager Carlos Carvalhal.

Wolves travel to Yorkshire on the back of a rather disappointing 0-0 draw against struggling Sunderland at Molineux last weekend. Before this they had picked up six straight league wins.

Iberian bosses

One thing that is similar about these two clubs is the fact they both have Portuguese managers, but apart from that this season they have not much else in common.

The hosts have struggled at times and currently sit 15th in the table, disappointing considering many Wednesday supporters were aiming for the automatic promotion places after losing in the play-offs in the two previous seasons.

This has caused a lot of unrest amongst the Owls' faithful and many have been calling for a change a manager. Carvalhal is turning into a victim of his own success it seems, with fans' expectations being so high after the previous season's standards.

While the play-offs aren't completely out of the question, Wednesday simply have to start winning more games than they have been. They recently embarked on a seven game undefeated streak, but won only two of those games, drawing five.

Wednesday's and Carvalhal's seasons were summed up when he got sent off against Hull City. It was his second sending off of the season meaning he missed Friday's game with a touchline ban.

Carvalhal has to turn things around soon, starting on Friday, or he could soon lose his job.

His Portuguese counterpart Nuno Espírito Santo has enjoyed a contrasting start to the season, with his Wolves side sitting pretty at the top of the Championship, four points clear of Cardiff City in second place.

Nuno's style of play and tactics have taken the league by storm and Wolves are reaping the rewards of this so far. A lot of people have commented saying Wolves are having a 'mini blip' recently having only scored one goal in their last two games, but they've still picked up four points in those two games so not many Wolves fans will be complaining.

The Wolves faithful are fully supportive of Nuno and the way he likes his team to play, quite a contrast to how the Sheffield Wednesday fans now see Carvalhal.

Team news

The hosts will go into their game without their manager, who is serving a touchline ban. As well as this Wednesday will be without several key players as Fernando Forestieri, Sam Hutchinson, George Boyd, Tom Lees, Jack Hunt and Steven Fletcher are all unavailable due to respective injuries.

The visitors Wolves will be missing left wingback Barry Douglas after he picked up a knock against Sunderland. Roderick Miranda will be pushing to win a place back on the bench. Long-term absentee Phil Ofosu-Ayeh remains sidelined.