Birmingham City vs Queens Park Rangers Preview: Blues looking to climb out of the relegation zone against visiting Hoops

Emilio Nsue scored the last time these two met in the Midlands - Picture by Steve Feeney/Getty Images

Birmingham City host Queens Park Rangers this weekend at St. Andrew's is what is arguably a must win game for both sides with the pair struggling down towards the bottom of the Sky Bet Championship table.

Steve Cotterill's men are currently occupying the last relegation spot sitting in 22nd place with just 16 points to their name whilst Ian Holloway's side are just three places and six points above them in 19th with 22 points.

Last time out at home, Blues were unfortunate not to pick up a result against local rivals and table toppers Wolverhampton Wanderers, who won the game 1-0 thanks to a first half strike from summer signing Leo Bonatini.

QPR head into the fixture without an away win since February, spanning back to when they beat this weekend's opponents 4-1 some 17 games ago. During their current barren spell, the Hoops have lost 12 and drawn five.

Team news

Heading into the game, Blues boss Cotterill has confirmed that they will once again be without influential pair Marc Roberts and Che Adams who are still both suffering with injuries, along with long-term absentees Carl Jenkinson, Isaac Vassell, Craig Gardner and Jason Lowe.

However, there was some positive news for Blues fans to take away from Thursday afternoon's press conference with Cotterill confirming that full-back Maxime Colin is once again available for selection after the former Brentford right-back returned to full training following his hamstring injury, although Cotterill was quick to stress that he wouldn't be rushing Colin back into things.

The R's will be hoping to bounce back from their defeat to Leeds United last weekend and have no fresh injury concerns heading into the game at St.Andrew's.

Potential XIs

With injuries in mind, here are how the two sides could potentially line up this weekend.

Birmingham City: Stockdale, Nsue, Dean, Morrison, Grounds, Bramall, Kieftenbeld, Davis, Jota, Gallagher, Boga.

Queens Park Rangers: Smithies, Wszolek, Onuoha, Robinson, Bidwell, Luongo, Osayi-Samuel, Freeman, Scowen, Washington, Smith.