Bolton Wanderers v Burton Albion Preview: Bottom of the table clash sees Brewers offered chance to leapfrog Trotters

Following an upturn in fortunes of recent late, Bolton Wanderers host rock-bottom Burton Albion in a relegation six-pointer at the Macron Stadium on Saturday.

Prior to last weekend’s narrow 3-2 defeat away at Nottingham Forest, Wanderers had lost just once in nine outings to move outside the relegation places in the second-tier on goal difference.

Phil Parkinson’s outfit will be hoping to put the reverse at The City Ground behind them, and they will be buoyed by an impressive home run of form which has seen them go five unbeaten at the Macron Stadium.

By contrast, Nigel Clough takes his Brewers side to the North-West having seen them lose their last four successive fixtures which sees the Staffordshire club prop up the division.

Burton slipped to a 2-1 loss on home soil against Preston North End on Saturday at the Pirelli Stadium, with Albion two points adrift of safety in what is their second campaign in the Championship.

Team News

Bolton skipper Darren Pratley remains doubtful for the visit of Burton, having played 80 minutes in the defeat at Nottingham Forest with a knee injury.

Adam Le Fondre and Filipe Morais could also be considered following injury issues, while David Wheater is likely to return to the heart of the defence.

As for Albion, Joe Mason, who spent time at Bolton on loan three years ago, and Matty Lund could possibly feature.

Pre-Match Talk

Bolton boss Parkinson believes his buoyant Trotters can continue their positive home form against the basement boys.

Speaking to www.bwfc.co.uk, Parkinson said admitted his side “need to try and open a gap over Burton and obviously that needs to be our aim."

He added that “the lads are looking forward to getting back on our home ground" and said his players "are enjoying our recent home form".

Parkinson went on to describe Burton as “a team who ran really hard in every game, fought for every ball all over the pitch", adding that "they have limited resources like ourselves, but they have taken those qualities into this season.”

Meanwhile, his opposite number, Clough, believes that the trip to the Macron Stadium isn’t a must-win fixture.

He told www.burtonalbionfc.co.uk that “they are all big games at the moment when you need to stop the rot", but added that "when you are playing someone in the bottom three or four with you then it becomes even more important."

Clough stressed that Saturday's game is “not a must win game just yet" and added that "it’s more for our own well-being that we want to try and get something."

The Brewers boss remains wary of the Trotters, saying “Bolton aren’t as bad as their start to the season suggests" and that Parkinson's side possess "very good experienced Championship players."

Last Meeting

Saturday’s game is the second meeting between Bolton and Burton. The last fixture was a League Cup tie in August 2015 which was won by the Brewers courtesy of Matt Palmer’s late strike.