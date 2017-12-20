Blackpool in discussions to extend loan deal of Birmingham City winger

Solomon-Otabor vs AFC Wimbledon - Photo by Rachel Holborn/Getty Images

Sky Bet League One side Blackpool are reportedly in discussions with Sky Bet Championship side Birmingham City over the possible extension of winger Viv Solomon-Otabor's current short-term loan deal.

Blackpool manager Gary Bowyer confirmed this week that talks were ongoing between both English Football League clubs and that they are hoping to have s deal thrashed out before his original loan deal comes to an end.

The 21-year-old is due to return to the West Midlands in January but after some impressive displays in the third tier of English football, Bowyer is keen to keep hold of the young Nigerian winger.

Solomon-Otabor joined the Tangerines at the back end of July hoping to make an impression in League One and it seems as though he has been successful as he now looks to have earned himself an extra few months of first team football with Bowyer's team.

Speaking on Solomon-Otabor and fellow Blackpool loanee Sean Longstaff, Bowyer said: “There are discussions taking place and both boys want to do it,” he told local press. “They’ve been fantastic since they’ve been here, so hopefully we can get that sorted very quickly.”

Solomon-Otabor's loan so far

So far this season, Solomon-Otabor has made 25 appearances in all competitions, 22 in the league, one in the Football League Trophy, one in the FA Cup and one in the Carabao Cup, scoring twice in those games that he has played in.

Although he may not have been as prolific as he would have hoped during the opening four and a half months of the season, there is still plenty of time for him to improve himself in front of goal and with the possibility of more first team football, surely he can now only be hoping to get better.

The Blues academy graduate burst onto the scene at St.Andrew's in the 2015/16 season where he made 25 appearances, scoring once. The goal came at the end of a fantastic solo run against Fulham at Craven Cottage where on the day Blues were emphatic in a 5-2 victory.

In the 2016/17 season, Solomon-Otabor only managed to register five appearances for the Championship side before being loaned out to Bolton Wanderers where he notched up four appearances.