Birmingham City confirm extension of Viv Solomon-Otabor's loan deal with Blackpool

Sky Bet Championship side Birmingham City have today confirmed that young winger Viv Somolon-Otabor will spend the remainder of the the 2017/18 Football League season on loan with Sky Bet League One team Blackpool.

The 21-year-old is currently on loan to the Tangerines from Blues having moved their earlier this season and he has been impressing with his performances. So far for the League One side he has managed to notch up 25 appearances in both league and cup competitions, scoring twice also.

Wanted man

With those impressive performances came the chance for him to have a possible extended run in the first team after Blackpool manager Gary Bowyer highlighted that the Nigerian was somebody that he wanted to keep at the club for the second half of the season.

The former Blackburn Rovers boss got his wish granted to him after both parties agreed on an extension of the original loan deal which will now see Solomon-Otabor stay in the North West until the end of May.

Bright spark for the Seasiders?

Blackpool, who gained promotion from the fourth tier of English football last season, are currently position in 13th in League One, eight points outside the play-off spots so loanee Solomon-Otabor will be hoping that he can help the Tangerines mount a second half of the season play-off push in a bid to secure back-to-back promotions.

The Blues academy graduate had not featured for the Championship side since January 2017 in an FA Cup game which Blues went on to lose 3-1 against Newcastle United at St.James' Park where on the day recently released right winger David Cotterill grabbed Blues' consolation goal.

It remains unclear as to where Solomon-Otabor will be after the end of this season but with so many new players at his parent club and with money now being spent to improve the squad, it looks unlikely that his future will be with Birmingham City