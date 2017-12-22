Derby County vs Millwall Preview: Resurgent Rams look for fourth win on the bounce

Derby's Andreas Weimann, who scored against Aston Villa last weekend

Derby County will look to provide some early Christmas cheer for their supporters by defeating struggling Millwall on Saturday.

The Rams go into the fixture on the back of three straight victories, which all saw them keep a clean sheet in the process.

Resurgent Rams, lacklustre Lions

Last time out they edged past play-off rivals Aston Villa 2-0, with goals from former Villa man Andreas Weimann and Jonny Russell in stoppage time securing the three points.

Gary Rowett's side have the fourth best defensive record in the Championship, having conceded 21 goals in 22 games, and also find themselves fourth in the table.

On the other hand, Millwall sit 17th in the table with 26 points, although they are currently on a three-game unbeaten run themselves.

As previously mentioned, the Lions overcame play-off hopefuls Middlesbrough 2-1 at the Den last weekend, as Stewart Downing's strike was not enough to cancel out first-half efforts from Jed Wallace and George Saville.

Neil Harris' team have only conceded one more goal than Derby this season, but the difference in goals scored is considerable, with Derby having 35 to Millwall's 24.

Team News

Derby have a fully fit squad, with attackers Andreas Weimann and Tom Lawrence having both trained this week.

Millwall could have Fred Onyedinma back from a groin injury, although Shane Ferguson and Byron Webster have both been ruled out.

Pre-match chat

Gary Rowett told RamsTV what he knows about their opponents: "They are a physical and energetic side.

We have found a good balance of finding different ways to win games and this will be another difficult test. I won't be reading much into their away form at all".

Lions midfielder Ben Thompson spoke to the club website about the upcoming festive period: "There's a lot of games coming thick and fast.

This period is massively busy for us and we just need to knuckle down and train hard and hopefully, the results continue to come our way".

The last time they met

The two sides drew 3-3 in an eventful match at the Den in April 2015, before the Lions were relegated to League One.

Millwall held a 3-1 advantage on 50 minutes, thanks to a Lee Gregory hat-trick which included two strikes from the penalty spot. Tom Ince was Derby's scorer.

Chris Martin then pulled one back with, you guessed it, a penalty, before a stunning Jeff Hendrick volley levelled the match with five minutes remaining.